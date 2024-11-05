POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

So POLITICO just posted a story to the Election Day sewer that is X advising people to perhaps log off. Sorry, but X is the place to be, not POLITICO. We're Twitchy, so of course we're on X, and we're learning a lot, a lot faster than we would through other media outlets.

Calder McHugh writes:

Finally, there’s the most potentially dangerous type of online nonsense — misinformation or misleading info that spreads from the campaigns or from candidates themselves. The most insidious version of this is insisting, based on no credible evidence, that the vote has been rigged or that the other side is somehow cheating. Trump’s rhetoric on this front led directly to Jan. 6, and his continued insistence that the 2020 election was stolen has convinced a growing number of Republicans that there will be election malfeasance in 2024.

Campaigns can be misleading in all kinds of other ways, too — like cherrypicking information that fits with their narrative about where the race is headed. The last few election cycles have taught most people in the country an important lesson: Don’t count your chickens. But the people who didn’t manage to internalize that still lurk on X, spinning false or misleading information and trying to drag the rest of us back down with them.

Why does POLITICO think it has to warn us about misinformation or misleading information on X when there are plenty of broadcast and cable news spreading it just as quickly? And then there's POLITICO itself, where the reporters can't tell the difference between a garbage truck and a dump truck. Last Friday, POLITICO asked if Stacey Abrams could "still" deliver Georgia. What did they mean by "still"? The last couple of elections she helped deliver it to Republicans, and judging by early results coming in tonight, she's not going to deliver Georgia once again.

We recommend you not rely on POLITICO for your election night news — and to treat it with skepticism every other day of the year. X is great … we don't have to look at Jake Tapper's hangdog face or listen to Joy Reid scream about fascism.

***

