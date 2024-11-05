POLITICO Gives Advice on Not Drowning in X's Election Day Sewer

So POLITICO just posted a story to the Election Day sewer that is X advising people to perhaps log off. Sorry, but X is the place to be, not POLITICO. We're Twitchy, so of course we're on X, and we're learning a lot, a lot faster than we would through other media outlets.

How not to drown in X’s Election Day sewer👇 (You might just want to log off) https://t.co/zjKzLrbGtr — POLITICO (@politico) November 6, 2024

Calder McHugh writes:

Finally, there’s the most potentially dangerous type of online nonsense — misinformation or misleading info that spreads from the campaigns or from candidates themselves. The most insidious version of this is insisting, based on no credible evidence, that the vote has been rigged or that the other side is somehow cheating. Trump’s rhetoric on this front led directly to Jan. 6, and his continued insistence that the 2020 election was stolen has convinced a growing number of Republicans that there will be election malfeasance in 2024. Campaigns can be misleading in all kinds of other ways, too — like cherrypicking information that fits with their narrative about where the race is headed. The last few election cycles have taught most people in the country an important lesson: Don’t count your chickens. But the people who didn’t manage to internalize that still lurk on X, spinning false or misleading information and trying to drag the rest of us back down with them.

Why does POLITICO think it has to warn us about misinformation or misleading information on X when there are plenty of broadcast and cable news spreading it just as quickly? And then there's POLITICO itself, where the reporters can't tell the difference between a garbage truck and a dump truck. Last Friday, POLITICO asked if Stacey Abrams could "still" deliver Georgia. What did they mean by "still"? The last couple of elections she helped deliver it to Republicans, and judging by early results coming in tonight, she's not going to deliver Georgia once again.

Hahaha.. says Politico on X



You should log off.



Turn the lights and close the doors, for good. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) November 6, 2024

Take your own advice. — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Deplorable Garbage 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) November 6, 2024

The cope is going to be glorious. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) November 6, 2024

I think the general public can deal without the propaganda from Politico — Justin Jackson (@JustinJJJackson) November 6, 2024

Every post of yours outdoes the last with rank hypocrisy. The sewer is you; you are the sewer. X is relief—free speech. — Suzanne Obermeyer (@SuzanneHopeOb) November 6, 2024

Delete this just to be safe. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 6, 2024

You realize you’re posting this on X right? — Rich (@Richgeo62) November 6, 2024

Practice what you preach. Douchebags. — Ted E. Bear (@TedEBear607) November 6, 2024

And yet you're still using this platform because people would forget about Politico otherwise. — NewsJunky (@NewzJunky1023) November 6, 2024

For everyone's sake, log this account off and delete it.



You are the sewer. — Eric (@Crude1970) November 6, 2024

Democrat news always demonizes "free speech". — Heston Churchill (@HestonChurchill) November 6, 2024

We recommend you not rely on POLITICO for your election night news — and to treat it with skepticism every other day of the year. X is great … we don't have to look at Jake Tapper's hangdog face or listen to Joy Reid scream about fascism.

