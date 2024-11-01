Politico Asks If Stacey Abrams Can 'Still Deliver Georgia' (and People Have Questions)

A few years ago we would jokingly refer to Democrat Stacey Abrams as the "rightful governor of Georgia" after she tried to blame voter suppression for her loss in that race, and then she lost again in 2022 by a larger margin than in 2018.

Now, just days from the election, Politico seems to be hoping that Abrams hasn't lost her magic. Honestly, so do we:

Can Stacey Abrams still deliver Georgia? https://t.co/2xxR1SZWCU — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

What do they mean "still" deliver Georgia? The last couple times she helped "deliver" it to the Republicans.

Still? — Andy Boyle (@Bizaro_Stormy) November 1, 2024

She didn't deliver it for herself. https://t.co/clS2PIUBRn — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 1, 2024

Wait...she finally admitted she lost the last two times she was supposed to deliver Georgia? — Abri (@abriNotMe77) November 1, 2024

Never!

However, Politico credits Abrams at least partly with "delivering" Georgia for Biden in 2020:

Now, Harris’ fate is again intertwined with Abrams, as the vice president tries to replicate Biden’s surprise victory in Georgia — a victory largely credited to Abrams’ vision and fundraising prowess. But compared to 2020, when she was at her political peak, Abrams is something of a diminished figure, and there are doubts about whether her legacy is strong enough to rouse voters and help Harris eke out a victory — even if she makes a real effort. Despite their parallel paths, Abrams and Harris have had little interaction over the years. After appearing together at the very first Georgia rally after Harris secured the nomination in July, Abrams was largely invisible on the campaign trail for weeks. Now, she’s stepped up her appearances, but few people expect that she can be the decisive political force that she’s been in past elections.

Politico's doing a lot of work there.

She couldn't deliver the governor's race for herself, what makes you think she can deliver the state for Harris? https://t.co/poLCZcxyXP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 1, 2024

If Abrams "delivers" anything election-related this year it'll be excuses for a possible Harris loss in Georgia, because she's still doing the "voter suppression" thing:

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is claiming that "voter suppression" is occurring in Georgia despite record turnout in the Peach State. During Friday’s installment of "CNN News Central," co-anchor Kate Bolduan asked Abrams what she believes is driving the surge in early voting. "While we are excited about who is showing up, we have to understand that turnout does not mean there is not voter suppression activity," Abrams replied.

If Harris loses Georgia, Abrams will be given her orders.