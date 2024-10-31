Lying Politico 'Journalist' Dragged for Not Knowing a Garbage Truck From a Dump Truck

Politico is trash so you would think the 'news' outlet would know the difference between a garbage truck and dump truck. It doesn't, of course. The Democrat Party propaganda outlet's ignorance of the world around it is only matched by its penchant for lying. Some days we get a twofer. Like today, where Politico proclaims its vast ignorance in a post that also links to an article that contains its trademark lying.

The ignorance starts here - it wasn't dump truck!

Trump. A dump truck. A bright-orange vest. It's only Wednesday.... https://t.co/O7clEr9S37 — POLITICO (@politico) October 31, 2024

We'll get to the posters dragging Politico in a moment.

First, we need to talk about how the 'news' outlet misleads its readers. Nowhere in the linked article does the 'journalist' link to the video that shows exactly what Joe Biden said Tuesday. Also, at no point does the 'journo' provide a quote of what he said. In the video, Biden clearly says, 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters!' All this is vital information to understand the context of why President Donald Trump is in a garbage truck and why he is dressed the way he is.

Instead, we get this absolute nonsense.

The backstory, if you’re struggling to keep up: Trump is responding to President Joe Biden responding to a comedian at the former president’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden, addressing the racist joke on Tuesday, appeared to call Trump’s supporters “garbage” in return, which Republicans seized on even as the White House said he was referring to Trump’s “supporter’s” — note the apostrophe placement — “demonization of Latinos.”

Yep, that's a nonsensical word salad that would have even Kamala running to grab a bowl and fork. That's the 'Democrat pretending to be a journalist's' version of what happened. What really happened is much different. All you have to do is trust your own eyes and ears. 'Journalists' hate when you do that.

Just watch the video.

Sometimes the Democrat elite tell us what they really think of us. Hillary Clinton thinks we are “deplorables”. Joe Biden thinks we are “garbage.” Kamala Harris thinks we are so stupid as to believe her lies.



We deserve better. Vote Trump pic.twitter.com/cwEBnGSbLj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 30, 2024

Readers crave real journalism, not opinions, mind-reading, and politically convenient apostrophes pulled out of 'journo's' backsides.

They certainly don't want 'journalists' who lie by omission. That's exactly what happened here by the 'journo' purposely withholding the video and Biden's direct quote, and instead substituting that word salad 'explanation'. But, enough about that.

Let's get to dragging this ignorant 'journo'!

It was a garbage truck.



Dump trucks move dirt.



Someday you should visit the country you claim to cover. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 31, 2024

Politico reporter doesn’t know a garbage truck isn’t the same as a dump truck.



The elitism is why the disconnect from the rest of us — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) October 31, 2024

You people don’t even know the difference between a garbage truck and a dump truck.



How detached from everyday life are you?



It’s no wonder you can’t define what a woman is either. — Scott Fournier (@scott4nier) October 31, 2024

It wasn’t a dump truck. Man is anything you guys won’t lie about? — Cody Kleman (@C_Christopher89) October 31, 2024

Leftists, so educated they don’t know the difference between a dump truck and a garbage truck.

This is why you’re irrelevant. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) October 31, 2024

Nobody smart enough at radical left Politico to recognize a garbage truck?



I guess you're all too far above sanitation workers to recognize them or their equipment.



You're too good for normal Americans just like your Democrat elites. — Conservative Not GOP 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Never_Alt_Left) October 31, 2024

Was there an apostrophe after garbage truck? — Vile E Coyote (@WildYeeCoyote) October 31, 2024

Politico knows about its 'mistake' of calling an obvious garbage truck, a dump truck. That should be an easy fix. The post and the article should be updated immediately. The article also needs the context of Joe Biden's video and exact quote. Will any of this be fixed? Probably not. Actually, no. Why? Hubris and a hatred of genuine journalism. Politico just doesn't care. Thankfully, a garbage truck is in its near future. Politico is trash, after all.