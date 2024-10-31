Jimmy Kimmel Reminds Trump Supporters to Vote Next Thursday (Didn't a Guy Go...
Lying Politico 'Journalist' Dragged for Not Knowing a Garbage Truck From a Dump Truck

Warren Squire  |  10:30 AM on October 31, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Politico is trash so you would think the 'news' outlet would know the difference between a garbage truck and dump truck. It doesn't, of course. The Democrat Party propaganda outlet's ignorance of the world around it is only matched by its penchant for lying. Some days we get a twofer. Like today, where Politico proclaims its vast ignorance in a post that also links to an article that contains its trademark lying.

The ignorance starts here - it wasn't dump truck!

We'll get to the posters dragging Politico in a moment.

First, we need to talk about how the 'news' outlet misleads its readers. Nowhere in the linked article does the 'journalist' link to the video that shows exactly what Joe Biden said Tuesday. Also, at no point does the 'journo' provide a quote of what he said. In the video, Biden clearly says, 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters!' All this is vital information to understand the context of why President Donald Trump is in a garbage truck and why he is dressed the way he is.

Instead, we get this absolute nonsense.

The backstory, if you’re struggling to keep up: Trump is responding to President Joe Biden responding to a comedian at the former president’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” Biden, addressing the racist joke on Tuesday, appeared to call Trump’s supporters “garbage” in return, which Republicans seized on even as the White House said he was referring to Trump’s “supporter’s” — note the apostrophe placement — “demonization of Latinos.”

Yep, that's a nonsensical word salad that would have even Kamala running to grab a bowl and fork. That's the 'Democrat pretending to be a journalist's' version of what happened. What really happened is much different. All you have to do is trust your own eyes and ears. 'Journalists' hate when you do that.

Grateful Calvin
Just watch the video.

Readers crave real journalism, not opinions, mind-reading, and politically convenient apostrophes pulled out of 'journo's' backsides.

They certainly don't want 'journalists' who lie by omission. That's exactly what happened here by the 'journo' purposely withholding the video and Biden's direct quote, and instead substituting that word salad 'explanation'. But, enough about that.

Let's get to dragging this ignorant 'journo'!

Politico knows about its 'mistake' of calling an obvious garbage truck, a dump truck. That should be an easy fix. The post and the article should be updated immediately. The article also needs the context of Joe Biden's video and exact quote. Will any of this be fixed? Probably not. Actually, no. Why? Hubris and a hatred of genuine journalism. Politico just doesn't care. Thankfully, a garbage truck is in its near future. Politico is trash, after all.

