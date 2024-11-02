David Frum Says Calling Liz Cheney a Warmonger Is Trump Code for ‘I Will Betray Ukraine’

VIP
We're From the Government and We're Here to Euthanize Your Squirrel
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 02, 2024
Twitter

If you believe the headlines, you learned this week that Donald Trump wants to put his powerful political opponent Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad and have her executed. Kamala HQ, house of lies, edited down a clip of Trump to say, "Let's put Liz Cheney with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face."

Of course, the snakes at Kamala HQ took the line out of context, Aaron Rupar-style, and left out the point where Trump calls Cheney a chickenhawk who doesn't hesitate to send other people's kids into combat. "If you were confident in this assertion you would've played the whole clip — where Trump's talking about the rich and powerful going to the front lines rather than sending other people's kids," Greg Gutfeld helpfully explained.

As we reported earlier, even Bill Maher, who admitted he doesn't like Trump, said not to lie to him and tell him Trump wants to put Cheney in front of a firing squad.

Trump was calling Cheney a warmonger — her father is Darth Vader, after all — and David Frum interprets Trump's comment as "code for "I will betray Ukraine and Taiwan."

How can we betray Ukraine when we've sent them tens of billions in aid to fight Russia? If Ukraine were a NATO member as President Joe Biden would prefer, we'd already have American boots on the ground over there with guns trained on their faces. Cheney's would not be one of those faces.

Russia didn't invade Ukraine while Trump was president, and we didn't have wars going to two fronts. Republicans have become the anti-war party, and Cheney is an interventionist neocon — the kind the MAGA movement is trying to clear out of government.

***

