David Frum Says Calling Liz Cheney a Warmonger Is Trump Code for ‘I Will Betray Ukraine’

If you believe the headlines, you learned this week that Donald Trump wants to put his powerful political opponent Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad and have her executed. Kamala HQ, house of lies, edited down a clip of Trump to say, "Let's put Liz Cheney with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face."

Advertisement

Of course, the snakes at Kamala HQ took the line out of context, Aaron Rupar-style, and left out the point where Trump calls Cheney a chickenhawk who doesn't hesitate to send other people's kids into combat. "If you were confident in this assertion you would've played the whole clip — where Trump's talking about the rich and powerful going to the front lines rather than sending other people's kids," Greg Gutfeld helpfully explained.

As we reported earlier, even Bill Maher, who admitted he doesn't like Trump, said not to lie to him and tell him Trump wants to put Cheney in front of a firing squad.

Trump was calling Cheney a warmonger — her father is Darth Vader, after all — and David Frum interprets Trump's comment as "code for "I will betray Ukraine and Taiwan."

How can we betray Ukraine when we've sent them tens of billions in aid to fight Russia? If Ukraine were a NATO member as President Joe Biden would prefer, we'd already have American boots on the ground over there with guns trained on their faces. Cheney's would not be one of those faces.

"Liz Cheney is a warmonger" is code for "I will betray Ukraine and Taiwan." — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 1, 2024

We're Americans-- the only country we can betray is America and that's exactly what you and your allies have done. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 2, 2024

I can’t “betray” Ukraine and Taiwan because I was never loyal to them in the first place. America first. America only. America forever. — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 2, 2024

So you will be volenteering to enlist to defend Ukraine and Taiwan then? pic.twitter.com/hXVfmRFTST — Mike (@RgrMike) November 2, 2024

You better get over to Ukraine and stack up on the front lines then.



You don't want to betray them now, do you?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) November 2, 2024

Liz Cheney is a warmonger.



I won't betray America. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) November 2, 2024

How are you this stupid? — GregTheTool™️ (@GregTheTool1) November 1, 2024

No. It’s code for “I won’t start World War III.” — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) November 2, 2024

More like code for “The Cheney family has personally benefited from the blood and treasure of the American people for the last 20 years and it’s high time they put up or shut up.” — RedDevil 😈 (@Snakeeater36) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

You going to fight this time David? — Brandon S (@BSaarX) November 2, 2024

This is what one calls classic deflection. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 1, 2024

We actually don’t owe either country anything so — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) November 2, 2024

Peace through strength is actually a thing and right now we don’t have it. — Thought Criminal 601 (@601Thought) November 2, 2024

Russia didn't invade Ukraine while Trump was president, and we didn't have wars going to two fronts. Republicans have become the anti-war party, and Cheney is an interventionist neocon — the kind the MAGA movement is trying to clear out of government.

***