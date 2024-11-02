Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
Rachel Bitecofer Warns Men That Trump Is Coming for Their P*rn
Jason Kelce Handily Shuts Down a Big Mouth Troll After Brother Travis is...
Folksy Tim Walz Gives Metrosexual Barack Obama a Flannel Shirt as a Gift
Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Tim Walz Refers to Elon Musk as ‘That Gay Guy’ at Rally
Joe Biden Reveals What He Really Wants to Do to Republicans 'BUTT' He...
New Trump Ad Just Dropped: Kamala Admits Cost of Food Is Too High...
Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on...
'Unity!' Team Trump Responds Perfectly to Harris Campaign's Final Ad Before the Election
Kamala Promises to Fix the Housing Crisis She Helped Create by Allowing Unfettered...
The Keystone Countdown: Salena Zito Brings Perspective to Pennsylvania Politics
The Death of 'Peanut the Squirrel' Sparks a Twitter Meme Revolution in His...
Biden's Closing Case for Harris in Pa. Includes Yelling at Voters So They...

'What Hippies Used to Say': Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Remarks on 'Warhawk' Liz Cheney

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 02, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

The Left lost their minds yesterday when Donald Trump sounded like a member of Code Pink and criticized Liz Cheney's willingness to send other people's children to die in wars.

Advertisement

When you watch the full clip, it's clear what Trump was saying: Liz Cheney would have a change in attitude if she was the one sent overseas to fight a war.

And it's true. But that's not what the media portrayed it as. They said he threatened to execute Liz Cheney by firing squad, like the dishonest hacks they are.

Here's Bill Maher -- no Trump fan -- defending his remarks.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'I don’t like Donald Trump. Don’t lie to me [media] and tell me he wants her [Liz Cheney] in front of a firing squad.'

'He’s criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean, she is Dick Cheney’s daughter. He said, ‘She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let’s see how she feels about it.''

'He was saying something that, by the way... sounds like what hippies used to say about not sending people to die.'

He's right.

Recommended

Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
justmindy
Advertisement

You know it's bad when even Cenk Uyger is calling them out.

The perfect meme.

Same.

And then shared it with his wide audience. That's the important part here.

It's all they've got.

Exactly all of this.

Advertisement

He did. And it's a thing of beauty.

People will tune this stuff out eventually. They keep escalating the hysterical rhetoric to the point of the absurd and no one is going to care soon.

Tags: BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP LIZ CHENEY WAR 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons
justmindy
Jason Kelce Handily Shuts Down a Big Mouth Troll After Brother Travis is Insulted with a Slur
justmindy
Ana Navarro Posts Shocking Video of Donald Trump Performing a Sex Act on a Microphone
Brett T.
Dairy State Dispatch: Mark Halperin Says Kamala Harris Is in TROUBLE in Wisconsin
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Warns Men That Trump Is Coming for Their P*rn
Brett T.
WATCH: Livid Liberal Launches Lunch Tirade at Black Conservative
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons justmindy
Advertisement