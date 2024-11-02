'What Hippies Used to Say': Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Remarks on 'Warhawk' Liz Cheney

The Left lost their minds yesterday when Donald Trump sounded like a member of Code Pink and criticized Liz Cheney's willingness to send other people's children to die in wars.

When you watch the full clip, it's clear what Trump was saying: Liz Cheney would have a change in attitude if she was the one sent overseas to fight a war.

And it's true. But that's not what the media portrayed it as. They said he threatened to execute Liz Cheney by firing squad, like the dishonest hacks they are.

Here's Bill Maher -- no Trump fan -- defending his remarks.

WATCH:

Bill Maher Shocks Liberals and Calls the Media’s Dishonest ‘Firing Squad’ Headline a HOAX



“I don’t like Donald Trump. Don’t lie to me [media] and tell me he wants her [Liz Cheney] in front of a firing squad.”



“He’s criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean, she is Dick… pic.twitter.com/KjpHxovhcz — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 2, 2024

The entire post reads:

'I don’t like Donald Trump. Don’t lie to me [media] and tell me he wants her [Liz Cheney] in front of a firing squad.'



'He’s criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean, she is Dick Cheney’s daughter. He said, ‘She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let’s see how she feels about it.''



'He was saying something that, by the way... sounds like what hippies used to say about not sending people to die.'

He's right.

Even people like Cenk Uyger are calling out how absurd this lie/hoax is. pic.twitter.com/AvqjjYW7jo — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 2, 2024 You know it's bad when even Cenk Uyger is calling them out. Save it. Send it. Repost it. Reply with it. This stuff has to be called out relentlessly. If things get violent we are toast.



Memes are the best community notes there is. pic.twitter.com/9ZfgZ2FYeE — Komrade + Kommander (@KMNDR_) November 2, 2024 The perfect meme. Bill is way off on the other end of the spectrum and I usually disagree with him, but he'll often call BS when he sees it. I can respect t that. — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) November 2, 2024 Same. Maher’s schtick is to figure out which way the wind is blowing on any issue, get ahead of it, and act like he invented weather.

Not saying he’s wrong here. He’s not. He saw the ratio and claimed it. — 30 Helens Agree: Erections Have Consequences! (@30_Helens_Redux) November 2, 2024 And then shared it with his wide audience. That's the important part here. Exactly. It's a dumb argument, but if you're still selling "firing squad" after days of opportunity to watch the whole video, you're just a shameless liar. https://t.co/Ub0do4MXXH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 2, 2024 It's all they've got. Democrats said the exact same crap about George Bush and Dick Cheney. And yes, they called Bush stupid. A lot.



The real counterargument is that now Trump sounds like an Iraq War-era Dem. But that's not good enough. They lie because they know they'll face no consequences. https://t.co/AiTOq7AydJ pic.twitter.com/D0xbuAqBff — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 2, 2024 Exactly all of this. Rips Tim Miller's heart out of his chest right in front of him and shows it to him. https://t.co/dl150LSDXl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2024

He did. And it's a thing of beauty.

The “firing squad” narrative is now officially dead but it served its purpose.



No one talked about the jobs report. People stopped talking about the disgusting Joe Biden and Mark Cuban comments.



Expect more of these before Tuesday. https://t.co/Xm50ZrTzFg — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 2, 2024

People will tune this stuff out eventually. They keep escalating the hysterical rhetoric to the point of the absurd and no one is going to care soon.