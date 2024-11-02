Here's Why Dems and Media Are Focusing So Hard on Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney

Much like when a school of fish moves in a sweeping, synchronized manner, we see daily examples of how the Democrats and legacy media do exactly the same thing.

This week's example of that came shortly after Donald Trump said this about Liz Cheney:

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself.



Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it.



Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

That quickly was turned into "Trump said Cheney should be assassinated" or "face a firing squad." The media quickly ran with it and the level of Democrat hyperventilation was high.

The point Trump was making was pretty clear:

Our propaganda press' closing argument is that it's very good to send young men overseas to have guns trained on their face to fight DC's forever wars, but it is NOT OK to point out that the people sending them do so from the comfort of their DC homes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney and the media know full well the point Trump was making, but acknowledging that would make things awkward for them, so lying about it is their only option. Megyn Kelly and Sean Davis let Cheney know that:

You were not threatened with death you absolute phony. You were called out on how quickly you’d willingly cause the death of our children. https://t.co/76v31kkxMS — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 1, 2024

Nobody threatened you, you corrupt nepotistic crone. He was pointing out how you get off sending people to fight wars from the comfort of your McLean mansion. https://t.co/j4B3Sgvm9V — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2024

When it comes to the reason the media remains obsessed over Trump's comment about Cheney with now just three days to go until the election, Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) and Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) know what that's all about:

Worst jobs report in nearly four years combined with revisions down of 100k over past two months, so the corporate media has to pretend Trump wants to murder Liz Cheney. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 1, 2024

Add in fallout from Biden's "garbage" remark and the media knew they had some distracting to do:

The WH comms shop breaking federal law over Biden's Garbage comments came out last night. WH Stenographers confirmed he called supporters garbage. That's very bad for Joe Biden.



A historically bad jobs report of only 12,000 jobs added October was released this morning. That's… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2024

Yep, it really appears that the closing argument for Team Harris is "Trump wants Liz Cheney to face a firing squad and we just can't let that happen." Wow, our grocery bills feel cheaper already!

Makes sense. American Pravda just doing it’s job. https://t.co/uGcYVn23oS — Gregory (@gregzilla901) November 1, 2024

They know exactly what their job is, and actual "journalism" isn't it.

I'd say Liz Chaney is safer around Trump than she would be duck hunting with her dad. — Persona Non Grata (@BicYea50) November 1, 2024

Harsh but fair.