It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump...
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
All We Have to Do is Vote! Powerful Closing Message From the Trump...
Trump Brings Peace and Prosperity Message to Muslims in Battleground State of Michigan
VIP
Kamala Harris Will Sacrifice Our Daughters on the Altar of Illegal Immigration
Hugh Hewitt Walks Off Of WaPo's 'First Look' Over Voter Interference Lies (WATCH)
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct...
Elie Mystal Says Electoral College Is How Trump Will 'Steal' Election After Losing...
VIP
When Nerves are Frayed ... Study ALL the Data
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over...
Dairy State Dispatch: Wisconsin Early Voting Data Looks BAD for Kamala Harris Right...
NBC Virginia Affiliate Finds the One VA Resident Affected by Non-Citizen Voter Purge
Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White...

Here's Why Dems and Media Are Focusing So Hard on Trump's Remark About Liz Cheney

Doug P.  |  9:51 AM on November 02, 2024
Meme

Much like when a school of fish moves in a sweeping, synchronized manner, we see daily examples of how the Democrats and legacy media do exactly the same thing. 

Advertisement

This week's example of that came shortly after Donald Trump said this about Liz Cheney:

That quickly was turned into "Trump said Cheney should be assassinated" or "face a firing squad." The media quickly ran with it and the level of Democrat hyperventilation was high. 

The point Trump was making was pretty clear:

Liz Cheney and the media know full well the point Trump was making, but acknowledging that would make things awkward for them, so lying about it is their only option. Megyn Kelly and Sean Davis let Cheney know that:

Recommended

Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
Warren Squire
Advertisement

When it comes to the reason the media remains obsessed over Trump's comment about Cheney with now just three days to go until the election, Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) and Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) know what that's all about: 

Add in fallout from Biden's "garbage" remark and the media knew they had some distracting to do:

Advertisement

Yep, it really appears that the closing argument for Team Harris is "Trump wants Liz Cheney to face a firing squad and we just can't let that happen." Wow, our grocery bills feel cheaper already!

They know exactly what their job is, and actual "journalism" isn't it.

Harsh but fair.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech
Warren Squire
Lock Him Up! Biden No Longer Campaigning for Kamala After Calling All Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Warren Squire
Star Wars Author Has Epic Response to Claims That Star Wars Is Progressive
Aaron Walker
It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Warren Squire
BBC Tries Throwing Cold Water on the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Proves Theorem Correct by Accident
Amy Curtis
San Jose State University's OWN Assistant Volleyball Coach Files Title IX Complaint Over Trans Nonsense
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech Warren Squire
Advertisement