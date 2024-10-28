Journo: Trump's Racist Carnival at Madison Square Garden Cost Him the Election

Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 28, 2024
Meme

POLITICO has this running thing where they tell you which candidate "won the day." For example, Kamala Harris won the day Friday with her star-studded rally at which people booed when the promised Beyoncé performance turned out to be a four-minute lecture about abortion. All Donald Trump did was a three-hour podcast with an audience of millions before traveling to Michigan for a rally there.

Harris also won the day Sunday by virtue of not holding a "racist carnival" at Madison Square Garden. POLITICO's Adam Wren believes Sunday could be remembered as the day Trump lost the election.

What did Harris do Sunday to win the day? Host a tailgate in Wisconsin where no one showed up, even for free beer? Tim Walz streaming a game of sportsball on Twitch with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Wren writes:

If Donald Trump loses on Nov. 5, the racist carnival he curated at Madison Square Garden could be remembered as the day that cost him this margin-of-error election.

As Kamala Harris visited a Puerto Rican restaurant in Pennsylvania, talking about her “Puerto Rican Opportunity Economy Task Force,” Trump was at Madison Square Garden, where Tony Hinchcliffe, the host of Kill Tony podcast, called the U.S. territory a “floating island of garbage.” It was a split screen the Harris campaign welcomed. Nearly half a million people of Puerto Rican descent live in battleground Pennsylvania, and lots more elsewhere were certainly absorbing the headlines.

And Harris won the day.

Harris won the day by visiting a Puerto Rican restaurant? While Donald Trump held a rally in front of 20,000 people, with another 20,000 watching from outside?

A racist carnival featuring speeches by a black man, a Jew, and a Hindu Indian-American.

***

