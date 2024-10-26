POLITICO Says Kamala Harris Won the Day Friday With Her Star-Studded Rally

'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 26, 2024
Twitter

Beyoncé held a huge rally Friday with Kamala Harris as the undercard. The media had promised people a performance, but instead, all they got was a short lecture on abortion, and then Beyoncé was out of there. People booed.

Donald Trump did three hours on the Joe Rogan podcast, which has 14.5 million subscribers on Spotify and another 17 million subscribers on YouTube. He then traveled to Traverse City, Michigan, for a rally.

POLITICO has weighed in and determined that Harris won the day Friday.

Adam Wren writes:

Yes, two major national polls from CNN and The New York Times/Sienna College found that Harris had lost her favorability rating advantage over Trump. Yes, her own president faces a sour mood from voters, only 36 percent of whom told CNN they approve of the job he’s doing. And yes, Trump is set for his own mega rally at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.

But inside a pulsing Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, the first presidential candidate in three decades to campaign in Texas in the closing days of a race, Beyoncé and “Texas voter” Willie Nelson — joined by a raucous crowd of 30,000, which a campaign official said was their largest to date — silenced the Democratic bedwetters.

And Harris won the day.

Wren seems to think Harris connected with her closing argument, which is that Trump is Hitler and abortion should be legal for any reason right up until delivery.

