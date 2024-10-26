POLITICO Says Kamala Harris Won the Day Friday With Her Star-Studded Rally

Beyoncé held a huge rally Friday with Kamala Harris as the undercard. The media had promised people a performance, but instead, all they got was a short lecture on abortion, and then Beyoncé was out of there. People booed.

Donald Trump did three hours on the Joe Rogan podcast, which has 14.5 million subscribers on Spotify and another 17 million subscribers on YouTube. He then traveled to Traverse City, Michigan, for a rally.

POLITICO has weighed in and determined that Harris won the day Friday.

Who won yesterday? Kamala Harris, after a star-studded Texas rally that put Trump's abortion problem on full display. https://t.co/XIBVKdpsaq — POLITICO (@politico) October 26, 2024

Adam Wren writes:

Yes, two major national polls from CNN and The New York Times/Sienna College found that Harris had lost her favorability rating advantage over Trump. Yes, her own president faces a sour mood from voters, only 36 percent of whom told CNN they approve of the job he’s doing. And yes, Trump is set for his own mega rally at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening. But inside a pulsing Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, the first presidential candidate in three decades to campaign in Texas in the closing days of a race, Beyoncé and “Texas voter” Willie Nelson — joined by a raucous crowd of 30,000, which a campaign official said was their largest to date — silenced the Democratic bedwetters. And Harris won the day.

Wren seems to think Harris connected with her closing argument, which is that Trump is Hitler and abortion should be legal for any reason right up until delivery.

#1 What rally attendees expected



#2 What rally attendees got https://t.co/EvV90SnEHY pic.twitter.com/fhaVehyWZ5 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 26, 2024

There were also rumors flying everywhere that Beyoncé was going to give a surprise performance on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, but she was nowhere to be found.

One candidate hosted 2 rallies and recorded a live unedited 3 hour podcast in between and the other lured people to a rally misleading them to believe a famous musician would be performing and that did not happen.



Who won the day? That is HILARIOUS! — 17GEN4 (@RazeAxiom) October 26, 2024

Oh give me a break 😂😂 Trump went on ROGAN and she hoaxed people with a concert that never happened. — Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) October 26, 2024

You mean where Harris fooled a bunch of people into thinking they'd get a free concert? — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) October 26, 2024

You do realize that no matter how hard you push this narrative it won't change the actual fact that Kamala is the captain of a sinking ship, right? — 💋👠Mrs. Smith 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@Eye_C_U_Smith) October 26, 2024

I was blown away with Beyonce's performance. Earth shattering stuff. — Maga HQ (@88flyersfan88) October 26, 2024

Pushing propaganda about the dumbest presidential candidate in US history is the hill you want to die on? 😂🤡 — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) October 26, 2024

Trump. He reached millions of voters on Rogan. We already know abortion is the only issue Harris has. — Puddintane (@imwren) October 26, 2024

Three national polls come out that were horrible for Harris and the Washington Post refused to endorse her.



Politico: Kamala won the day! https://t.co/vVLkJ2o18k — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2024

Only if getting boo'd is a win. Kamala's campaign is imploding on live TV. She's out Mondaling Mondale. — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) October 26, 2024

She literally was booed over lying to rally attendees about a concert that didn't happen — Weebutmighty (@Tinybutfierce1) October 26, 2024

Are you kidding me? She got booed at that rally. 😐 — logisensical (@logisensical) October 26, 2024

Harris promised and didn't deliver, just like she has for the past four years. We'd say Trump doing a three-hour unscripted interview for millions beat a three-minute lecture from Beyoncé about abortion. "Star-studded."

But sure, Harris won the day.

***