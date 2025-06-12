Democratic Rep. Has a Profane Meltdown at Rep. Mike Lawler

He wasn't on mic, but we could clearly hear our Democrat friend say, "You know who I am." Well, we don't know who you are, but we do know that you had a meltdown on the floor of the House today during a vote.

HOUSE FLOOR: Democrat Rep. screams at Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.)



""Fucking stop it, Lawler! This is fucking madness, man! We've had enough!"



"This country is falling apart!" pic.twitter.com/LkJQc7ogDS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025

🚨 An episode just occurred on the House floor. A House Democrat started yelling at the top of their lungs at REP. MIKE LAWLER.



"F*cking stop it, Lawler! This is f*cking madness, man! We've had enough! F*cking get over there and get some f*cking [unclear]... TELL THEM! TELL… pic.twitter.com/u1Tgm7vObS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 12, 2025

… THEM! You KNOW who I am, I'm from New York just like you! This country's falling APART!" The Democrat was telling Lawler to get back on the Republican side of the floor, per Punchbowl News.

“Get some fucking BALLS” he said — WeAreLosingAmerica 🇺🇸 (@MollyDesign8) June 12, 2025

Massive shouting fight on the floor. A house democrat is screaming at Mike lawler to get

Off the democratic side of the floor. . — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 12, 2025

Democrats only have performance and violence left. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 12, 2025

When censure is not enough then expel them. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) June 12, 2025

According to Lawler, the congressman having the meltdown was Rep. John Mannion.

John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional. That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament. No wonder numerous staffers have previously alleged a toxic work environment. He should go seek help for anger management — and fuck off. https://t.co/QdRXTEixH8 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 12, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome again. — GPW45 (@LovricE) June 12, 2025

Democrats are spiraling, fascinating to watch. — Rob J (@thisguyRobj1143) June 12, 2025

Man, we must really be over the target! Nice! — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) June 12, 2025

Democrats unhinged continues. — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) June 12, 2025

In good news, the House passed the first round of DOGE cuts:

BREAKING: The House has PASSED the first round of DOGE cuts, which strips over $9 BILLION in funding for NPR, PBS, and USAID.



This is what I voted for! pic.twitter.com/Ze6x09cvqv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2025





