Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work...
Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She...

Democratic Rep. Has a Profane Meltdown at Rep. Mike Lawler

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on June 12, 2025
meme

He wasn't on mic, but we could clearly hear our Democrat friend say, "You know who I am." Well, we don't know who you are, but we do know that you had a meltdown on the floor of the House today during a vote.

The post continues:

… THEM! You KNOW who I am, I'm from New York just like you! This country's falling APART!"

The Democrat was telling Lawler to get back on the Republican side of the floor, per Punchbowl News.

@RepMikeLawler 👀

Oh, it wasn't inaudible:

Oh, it's on, and so are the microphones.

According to Lawler, the congressman having the meltdown was Rep. John Mannion.

In good news, the House passed the first round of DOGE cuts:


***

