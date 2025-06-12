Democratic Rep. Has a Profane Meltdown at Rep. Mike Lawler

He wasn't on mic, but we could clearly hear our Democrat friend say, "You know who I am." Well, we don't know who you are, but we do know that you had a meltdown on the floor of the House today during a vote.
HOUSE FLOOR: Democrat Rep. screams at Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.)— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025
""Fucking stop it, Lawler! This is fucking madness, man! We've had enough!"
"This country is falling apart!" pic.twitter.com/LkJQc7ogDS
🚨 An episode just occurred on the House floor. A House Democrat started yelling at the top of their lungs at REP. MIKE LAWLER.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 12, 2025
"F*cking stop it, Lawler! This is f*cking madness, man! We've had enough! F*cking get over there and get some f*cking [unclear]... TELL THEM! TELL… pic.twitter.com/u1Tgm7vObS
The post continues:
… THEM! You KNOW who I am, I'm from New York just like you! This country's falling APART!"
The Democrat was telling Lawler to get back on the Republican side of the floor, per Punchbowl News.
@RepMikeLawler 👀
Oh, it wasn't inaudible:
“Get some fucking BALLS” he said— WeAreLosingAmerica 🇺🇸 (@MollyDesign8) June 12, 2025
Wow.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 12, 2025
Massive shouting fight on the floor. A house democrat is screaming at Mike lawler to get
Off the democratic side of the floor. .
Someone tell CSPAN to turn the camera on— Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) June 12, 2025
Oh, it's on, and so are the microphones.
Democrats only have performance and violence left.— Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 12, 2025
Someone better start enforcing the House rules on their members.— SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) June 12, 2025
When censure is not enough then expel them.
Recommended
According to Lawler, the congressman having the meltdown was Rep. John Mannion.
John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional. That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament. No wonder numerous staffers have previously alleged a toxic work environment. He should go seek help for anger management — and fuck off. https://t.co/QdRXTEixH8— Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 12, 2025
Trump Derangement Syndrome again.— GPW45 (@LovricE) June 12, 2025
Democrats are spiraling, fascinating to watch.— Rob J (@thisguyRobj1143) June 12, 2025
Man, we must really be over the target! Nice!— Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) June 12, 2025
Democrats unhinged continues.— AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) June 12, 2025
In good news, the House passed the first round of DOGE cuts:
BREAKING: The House has PASSED the first round of DOGE cuts, which strips over $9 BILLION in funding for NPR, PBS, and USAID.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2025
This is what I voted for! pic.twitter.com/Ze6x09cvqv
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member