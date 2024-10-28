Dairy State Dispatch: Harris-Walz Hold Tailgate in Madison and NO ONE Showed Up

Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When you think of Wisconsin you think of three things: cheese, Green Bay Packers, and beer. Lots and lots of beer.

Wisconsin is the title holder when it comes to drinking. Don't believe us? Look at this map. Yeah. That dark blue area is Wisconsin and the only little white spot in the entire state is a lake. 

The only thing Wisconsinites love more than beer is free stuff. 

So when the Harris-Walz campaign held a tailgate in Madison, Wisconsin (a deep blue city and home to the University of Wisconsin) and offered free beer, you think that'd be a slam dunk event, right?

Wrong:

Yikes.

No one wants that water.

The Lefties know that's a bunch of bull.

It's so bad.

Which is why this writer doesn't believe the excuse that this was after the game started.

Madison would be crawling with people. Go there during their Halloween party.

While Trump is in blue Milwaukee and Fond du Lac, as well as purple Green Bay.

This writer spent a lot of time in Madison, and it's crazy during the school year.

It will be interesting.

Very, very crazy.

