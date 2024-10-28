Dairy State Dispatch: Harris-Walz Hold Tailgate in Madison and NO ONE Showed Up

When you think of Wisconsin you think of three things: cheese, Green Bay Packers, and beer. Lots and lots of beer.

Wisconsin is the title holder when it comes to drinking. Don't believe us? Look at this map. Yeah. That dark blue area is Wisconsin and the only little white spot in the entire state is a lake.

The only thing Wisconsinites love more than beer is free stuff.

So when the Harris-Walz campaign held a tailgate in Madison, Wisconsin (a deep blue city and home to the University of Wisconsin) and offered free beer, you think that'd be a slam dunk event, right?

Wrong:

Harris-Walz might be the first tailgate since 1848 to give away free drinks in Madison, Wisconsin and be empty. pic.twitter.com/4cDsD0pH2z — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) October 26, 2024

Yikes.

“Come have some Bud Light!” — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 27, 2024

No one wants that water.

They scared everyone in Madison away by saying “Defend Freedom.” — 🎙️🏴‍☠️Doug Wagner🏌️🏼‍♂️🍺 (@DougWagner) October 27, 2024

The Lefties know that's a bunch of bull.

In Madison! Madison! Drunkest town in the midwest Madison! 🤣 — Chancellor GM (@StoicinMN) October 27, 2024

It's so bad.

On Homecoming weekend vs. Penn State — American Kulak, heritage stock (@joesmithreally) October 27, 2024

Which is why this writer doesn't believe the excuse that this was after the game started.

Madison would be crawling with people. Go there during their Halloween party.

Kamala Harris just announced she’s doing another rally in Madison on October 30. They haven’t locked up Madison, folks! There is a gotv problem brewing. https://t.co/b59JAji9y5 — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) October 28, 2024

While Trump is in blue Milwaukee and Fond du Lac, as well as purple Green Bay.

You must have tailgated in Madison to understand the scope of this failure by Harris/Walz. https://t.co/geeNaVoh0j — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) October 26, 2024

This writer spent a lot of time in Madison, and it's crazy during the school year.

The voting results from the precincts around UW will be fascinating. There is definitely a vibe that Trump will get more votes than he got in 2020. https://t.co/fnllA6VjDr — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) October 27, 2024

It will be interesting.

Anyone who has attended a big state school where football matters knows that refusing free drinks at a tailgate is probably the most total expression of disdain possible. This is crazy. https://t.co/x5VHCiMAqb — Vineland (@GazeWindward) October 27, 2024

Very, very crazy.