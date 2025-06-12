Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 12, 2025
One thing about X is that once shenanigans are exposed on the social media platform, things tend to happen quickly: statements are issued, and people and even schools nuke their X accounts.

Christopher Rufo about a whistleblower accusing Lockheed Martin of awarding bonuses based on skin color, not merit. From there, things spiraled pretty quickly for the defense contractor.

That doesn't sound fair.

The text gets cut off there, but the list goes something like:

Actions required to take:

  • Maggard level 2: increase POC 4, recommend decrease non-minority 4
  • Donnelly level 2: increase POC 3 decrease non-minority 3
  • Ward, level 3: increase POC 4 recommend decrease non-minority 4
  • Wertz, level 3: increase POC 4 and decrease non-minority 4

Rufo writes in City Journal:

The story began in December 2022, when the whistleblower was preparing recommendations for the aeronautics division’s year-end bonuses. The whistleblower was proud of the work the team had done to calculate awards. But soon after the bonuses were submitted for approval, higher-ups told the whistleblower that there was a problem: the “Comp Adder” list, which named recipients of bonus compensation, had too many white employees on it.

Santiago Bulnes, a vice president who now leads engineering on Lockheed’s F-35 program, wrote an email to the whistleblower. “I got a call from [human resources director] La Wanda [Moorer] last night regarding diversity stats on comp adder,” Bulnes, who did not respond to a request for comment, said. “They took a run at getting your few approved and we’re told that we need to fit in the box. I asked her to send you the list of diversity names to simplify the task of finding the best in the group.”

Next, our source claims, officials in Lockheed’s human resources department made the demand explicit. One communication instructed the whistleblower to add more than a dozen minorities to the list and recommended removing an equal number of “non-minority” employees. The implication was clear—“increasing POC for Comp Adder will result in removing equal count of non-minority”—and the instructions were deliberate, recommending specific race swaps by manager. For example, for one team, human resources officials instructed the whistleblower to “increase POC 4 and decrease non-minority 4.”

As we said above, things move quickly once they hit social media:

Things are moving quickly:

Lying about his DEI policies? But President Trump said to eliminate all DEI departments in the government and with government contractors.

***

