Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race

One thing about X is that once shenanigans are exposed on the social media platform, things tend to happen quickly: statements are issued, and people and even schools nuke their X accounts.

Christopher Rufo about a whistleblower accusing Lockheed Martin of awarding bonuses based on skin color, not merit. From there, things spiraled pretty quickly for the defense contractor.

EXCLUSIVE: According to a whistleblower, @LockheedMartin awarded employee bonuses “on the basis of their skin color alone and contrary to documented performance." In one case, the company forced managers to remove 18 whites from the bonus list and replace them with 18 "POC."



🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

That doesn't sound fair.

The story begins in December 2022, when executives told the whistleblower that his recommended bonus list had too many white employees on it. A senior executive, now in charge of F-35 engineering, told the whistleblower that his selections needed to "fit in the box." pic.twitter.com/2Fa3VrM6KQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

Immediately afterwards, a human resources manager was more explicit, demanding that the team remove whites from the list and replace them with minorities, admitting that "increasing POC for Comp Adder will result in removing equal count of non-minority." pic.twitter.com/PATpGUpdi7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

The text gets cut off there, but the list goes something like:

Actions required to take: Maggard level 2: increase POC 4, recommend decrease non-minority 4

Donnelly level 2: increase POC 3 decrease non-minority 3

Ward, level 3: increase POC 4 recommend decrease non-minority 4

Wertz, level 3: increase POC 4 and decrease non-minority 4

Lockheed Martin actually wrote down specific numbers of white people to eliminate from the year-end bonus list https://t.co/ybG0gSin2d — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

After the whistleblower protested that bonuses should be based solely on performance, human resources director La Wanda Moorer demanded that he "get there" and swap out higher-performing whites for lower-performing POC. pic.twitter.com/0BtKGezETN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

Rufo writes in City Journal:

The story began in December 2022, when the whistleblower was preparing recommendations for the aeronautics division’s year-end bonuses. The whistleblower was proud of the work the team had done to calculate awards. But soon after the bonuses were submitted for approval, higher-ups told the whistleblower that there was a problem: the “Comp Adder” list, which named recipients of bonus compensation, had too many white employees on it. Santiago Bulnes, a vice president who now leads engineering on Lockheed’s F-35 program, wrote an email to the whistleblower. “I got a call from [human resources director] La Wanda [Moorer] last night regarding diversity stats on comp adder,” Bulnes, who did not respond to a request for comment, said. “They took a run at getting your few approved and we’re told that we need to fit in the box. I asked her to send you the list of diversity names to simplify the task of finding the best in the group.” Next, our source claims, officials in Lockheed’s human resources department made the demand explicit. One communication instructed the whistleblower to add more than a dozen minorities to the list and recommended removing an equal number of “non-minority” employees. The implication was clear—“increasing POC for Comp Adder will result in removing equal count of non-minority”—and the instructions were deliberate, recommending specific race swaps by manager. For example, for one team, human resources officials instructed the whistleblower to “increase POC 4 and decrease non-minority 4.”

As we said above, things move quickly once they hit social media:

BREAKING: Lockheed Martin human resources director La Wanda Moorer, who demanded that managers remove whites from the year-end bonus list and replace them with lower-performing minorities, has deleted her LinkedIn account. pic.twitter.com/tHQohkniT3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

This is expressly illegal and a violation of federal contract rules.



And extremely racist. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 12, 2025

Sounds like a great class action suit opportunity. — illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) June 12, 2025

That's a class action with a bow tied around it. — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) June 12, 2025

And a civil rights investigation on top of it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

If true, this is — without question — highly illegal and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



CC: @HarmeetKDhillon & @PamBondi — Will Hild (@WillHild) June 12, 2025

It sounds like their hiring and retention practices violate discrimination clauses in their lucrative government contracts…. — WTF Are We Doing? (@Rottiesrok) June 12, 2025

Since their entire business model revolves around government contracts, I think an investigation is appropriate, followed up with a bunch of people fired... and a substantial fine for good measure. — ratsmack (@radmunkie) June 12, 2025

I guess they’re going to have to advance to the “it’s a good thing that it’s happening” phase. — EditionA (@EditionA3) June 12, 2025

Things are moving quickly:

NEW: Following my report exposing Lockheed Martin's discriminatory conduct, a senior White House official tells me that CEO Jim Taiclet is lying about his DEI policies and that Lockheed is, in fact, "the tip of the spear in implementing the Left's anti-white racism campaign." pic.twitter.com/t3G3VBYXdS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 12, 2025

We need investigations and lawsuits. Nothing ever happens. Everyone responsible needs to no longer have a job or career. — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) June 12, 2025

Lying about his DEI policies? But President Trump said to eliminate all DEI departments in the government and with government contractors.

