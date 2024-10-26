Bill Gates Funds Program to Make Math Not Racist

Norah O’Donnell, Who Led CBS Evening News with Hitler Story, Interviews Kamala Harris
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I've been writing about how math is racist for years and years now. It was back in 2021 when the subject finally caught the interest of USA TODAY, which ran a piece on controversial "inclusive instruction" that promotes equity and access for kids of color, girls, and low-income students. 

As Twitchy reported, some schools in Oregon were being informed that asking students in math class to “show their work” is “white supremacy.” Why? Because it requires students to worship the written word as well as exhibit paternalism, both of which are building blocks of white supremacy culture as well. Math class is sick with white supremacist thinking.

One professor published a paper called, "Undergraduate Mathematics Education as a White, Cisheteropatriarchal Space and Opportunities for Structural Disruption to Advance Queer of Color Justice.” Seattle Public Schools published a document entitled, "SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: K-12 Math Ethnic Studies Framework" that explained that “Math Ethnic Studies” looked at things like “What does it mean to do math?” and, more importantly, “How is math manipulated to allow inequality and oppression to persist?”

As I've reported, some school districts have made it so no student can take an advanced math course until 11th or 12th grade; until then, everyone would use the same math curriculum regardless of aptitude.

The Daily Mail ran a piece back in 2021 about Bill Gates funding to the tune of $1 million "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction: Dismantling Racism in Mathematics Education."

'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance Ad Details Kamala's Man Problem
Eric V.
Oregon has suspended all proficiency standards in math, writing, and reading in the name of equity. Illinois has not. As I reported back in February, ZERO students passed the state math proficiency test at 53 Illinois public schools.

And yet they're worried about mathematics instruction being racist. Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations. How about, you know, teaching all students math regardless of race? Teachers having to deal with an "Ethnic Studies Framework" is ridiculous.

***

Tags: BILL GATES EDUCATION MATH RACIST EQUITY

