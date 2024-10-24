Trump’s Stint as a Fry Cook Made Young Men Like Him More

As we reported the other day, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter blamed the Right for making Donald Trump working a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's a three-day news story. John Ekdahl proceeded to post the left wing's stories about Trump not wearing a hairnet or not salting the fries properly. Famous right-wing magazine Newsweek managed to get in two awesome posts. Here's the first, and it's a shocker:

Rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged. https://t.co/NIfynvKBfO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 21, 2024

Newsweek then thought better of their next post on the subject, using a photo of Trump at the drive-thru window to accompany a piece about an E. coli outbreak.

You don’t hate the media as much as you should. pic.twitter.com/WPkPZjcUn6 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 22, 2024

"Is the McDonald's Donald Trump worked at part of the E. coli quarter pounder outbreak?"

So it must really have hurt Newsweek to post yet another tweet about McDonald's:

The majority of 18 to 27-year-olds said the former president's brief apprenticeship as a french fry maker made them like him more. https://t.co/J3yH7mPXEz — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 24, 2024

Ha ha! Jordan King reports:

A total of 39 percent of Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) said Trump's stunt made them like him somewhat or much more. … The 39 percent who said they liked the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate more after his stint comprises 21 percent who said they liked him much more and 18 percent who said they liked him somewhat more. This is all according to new polling carried out on behalf of Newsweek, by market research company Talker Research, which questioned 514 people between October 22 and October 23. Across all age groups, 30 percent said the McDonald's shift made them like Trump somewhat or much more—22 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The majority said it didn't change their feelings either way. They should have polled 514 mainstream media journalists to have gotten the result they wanted.

This is you crying silently into your pillows at night, isn't it? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 24, 2024

Which explains the insane reaction to it by the left. — Fred (@kfred91) October 24, 2024

President of the people — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 24, 2024

He had fun! — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) October 24, 2024

We love a president who cooks us fresh hot fries and brings us world peace! — Jesus Is Lord (@k_ovfefe2) October 24, 2024

Trump showing up at McDonalds blows the media-created “not like us” image out of the water. All the media can do is seethe and say “it was staged.” Sure - like he sent in his application, passed the interview, and took a break from campaigning to work fries 🍟 — WaltherXWhite (@WaltherXWhite) October 24, 2024

First positive thing I see Newsweek tweeted about Trump. Is everything ok over there? — Andrew Davis (@AndrewCDavis1) October 24, 2024

I'm sorry this is happening to you — Travis Buckwheat (@TravisBuckwheat) October 24, 2024

Young Americans love Trump's humble start as a french fry maker!



It shows he's a hardworking, down-to-earth leader who understands the value of a dollar. Relatable and refreshing! — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) October 24, 2024

Breaking News: This just in, everyone from the ages 3 and up, with more than one brain cell, thought Trump hit it out of the park at @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/AHzgCahj1g — Kylead (@kyleadtech) October 24, 2024

The majority of age 18-100 year-olds agree.

This was the best #troll ever — Dan Plank 🥩🇺🇸 (@denverdan74) October 24, 2024

It was unquestionably at PR success, which is why it's Thursday and the media is still talking about it. It's tough to picture "literally Hitler" putting on an apron and working the fryer.

