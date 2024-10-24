Trump’s Stint as a Fry Cook Made Young Men Like Him More

CBS Is Being Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments, and It's Glorious
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 24, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

As we reported the other day, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter blamed the Right for making Donald Trump working a shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's a three-day news story. John Ekdahl proceeded to post the left wing's stories about Trump not wearing a hairnet or not salting the fries properly. Famous right-wing magazine Newsweek managed to get in two awesome posts. Here's the first, and it's a shocker:

Newsweek then thought better of their next post on the subject, using a photo of Trump at the drive-thru window to accompany a piece about an E. coli outbreak. 

"Is the McDonald's Donald Trump worked at part of the E. coli quarter pounder outbreak?"

So it must really have hurt Newsweek to post yet another tweet about McDonald's:

Ha ha! Jordan King reports:

A total of 39 percent of Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) said Trump's stunt made them like him somewhat or much more.

The 39 percent who said they liked the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate more after his stint comprises 21 percent who said they liked him much more and 18 percent who said they liked him somewhat more.

This is all according to new polling carried out on behalf of Newsweek, by market research company Talker Research, which questioned 514 people between October 22 and October 23.

Across all age groups, 30 percent said the McDonald's shift made them like Trump somewhat or much more—22 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The majority said it didn't change their feelings either way. They should have polled 514 mainstream media journalists to have gotten the result they wanted.

It was unquestionably at PR success, which is why it's Thursday and the media is still talking about it. It's tough to picture "literally Hitler" putting on an apron and working the fryer.

***

 

