Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work

As we reported earlier, someone had put up signs in Philadelphia giving Kamala Harris some advice. One read, "Kamala: Shorter Answers. Get to the Point." Harris obviously didn't take heed of that advice, leading David Axelrod to liken her CNN town hall appearance to "word salad city."
While Donald Trump served up some delicious McDonald's fries, Harris served up another helping of word salad. We think she's saying something about working together to stop the imaginary climate crisis.
KAMALA: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together. We will work together."— Cillian (@CilComLFC) October 24, 2024
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/VpxHw1odnA
And always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom https://t.co/3GuUOac5HR— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 24, 2024
What in the name of all gobbledegook is this creature trying to communicate? Something about working together? https://t.co/Z0k3ZH3S5g— Arthur Arsekey (@arsekey) October 24, 2024
Even more amazing…— Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 24, 2024
She looks down at her notes NINE TIMES in order to voice this salad into words. https://t.co/qLomTYtozS
Word salad city. Again!— Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) October 24, 2024
The Redundant School of Redundancy doesn’t just hand, diplomas out to anyone! https://t.co/wPlQUKeTJM
Wow...and we thought the holistic brain freeze was bad... https://t.co/1QAcXGe9WV— Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) October 24, 2024
It might be time to start considering the possibility that she's just doing a long-running performance art piece. And it's the rest of us who aren't in on the joke. https://t.co/vCl0hvFbwD— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 24, 2024
3 Phases of Officer Harris as a Wine Mom— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 24, 2024
1) Happy drunk: giddy and then cackling
2) Drunk at work: trying to make sense but you don't
3) Stern: nodding your head intensely and using a harsh tone so you don't realize how plastered I am
here's a phase 2: https://t.co/0MCuSgqWLj
https://t.co/QaM4oSzrYO pic.twitter.com/APxPHmcELr— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 24, 2024
Will we work together though? It’s unclear.— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 24, 2024
But I just need to know one thing, will they work together?— Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) October 24, 2024
Grade 6-8, but with a disclosure 😂 pic.twitter.com/LoNeIbcqUP— Justin A (@jtatkins) October 24, 2024
She always sounds like a middle schooler giving a book report without having read the book.
***
