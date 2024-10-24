New Republic: Trump Cancels All Events in Favor of One of the Worst...
Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work
Washington Post Confirms That Trump Is Not Literally Hitler
Jimmy Kimmel Is Afraid He's On Donald Trump's Enemies List
Woke Doctor Sacrifices Children on the Altar of Trans Activism
Atlantic Staff Writer Says Blacks and Latinos Are Moving Toward Trump Because They’re...
Defenders of Democracy Won't Like THIS! Gallup Poll Shows VAST MAJORITY Back Voter...
Brian Stelter: The Bigger Question Is Would Americans Prefer a Dictatorial Approach
Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! U.K. Will Arrest, Fine People for Pro-Life...
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...

Kamala Harris Assures Us We Will Work Together, Convening Together to Work

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 24, 2024

As we reported earlier, someone had put up signs in Philadelphia giving Kamala Harris some advice. One read, "Kamala: Shorter Answers. Get to the Point." Harris obviously didn't take heed of that advice, leading David Axelrod to liken her CNN town hall appearance to "word salad city."

While Donald Trump served up some delicious McDonald's fries, Harris served up another helping of word salad. We think she's saying something about working together to stop the imaginary climate crisis.

She always sounds like a middle schooler giving a book report without having read the book. 

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE KAMALA HARRIS GREEN NEW DEAL

