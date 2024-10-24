Short Notice: Democrat Voters Go to the Wall Over Long-Winded Kamala

It looks like the writing really is on the wall for Kamala Harris - and that wall's in Philly. Appears some Kamala fans took it upon themselves to beg their meandering candidate to 'KEEP IT SHORT STUPID!' by plastering their plea on a brick wall in the City of Brotherly Love. Kamala's recent CNN Town Hall saw a clearly frustrated Anderson Cooper trying unsuccessfully to get some meaty policy details out of the elusive candidate.

Unfortunately, for him and her, all she served up was her signature word salad.

All signs point to this.

We spotted some blunt advice for Kamala Harris in Philadelphia https://t.co/MmcWtx046x — PtOLITICO (@politico) October 24, 2024

Wow!

It's obvious that Kamala's back is up against wall. Even her most loyal supporters on the streets are worried she's cratering with undecided voters.

Is a Kamala collapse imminent?

Lol. She's losing very badly when her supporters are telling her to get to the point 2 weeks out from Election Day. — Zane (@zanealb04) October 24, 2024

Yep, the coming days look rough.

It's not that Kamala's message is getting lost in translation - she's just lost. This is mind-blowing when you consider the army of devoted Democrat professionals castaway Kamala has at her beck and call.

Take a look.

She has $1 billion worth of consultants, advisors, speech writers, A-list Hollywood actors coaching her and she STILL can’t even pull it together — Farrarimilk (@farrarimilk) October 24, 2024

Kamala pick up a phone!

Maybe, confusion is the plan. Instead of 'keep it short', perhaps Kamala's team is telling her to keep voters guessing. People love mysteries, right? But does that work in politics? Doesn't look like it. Of course, the alternative is for Kamala to just come out and plainly state all of her disastrous positions and destructive plans.

As this poster lays out, that could be an even bigger problem for the careening Kamala.

This issue is Kamala Harris can’t get to the point. If she answered with her policy positions or her actual record she would lose all but the MSNBC watching crowd. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 24, 2024

Either way she can't win.

Walls seem to dominate Kamala's campaign. Her back is up against the wall. The writing is on the wall. She's constantly tossing things at the wall to see what will stick. Heck, her candidate is named Walz.

But best of all, it finally looks like the walls are closing in.