Brian Stelter Thinks It's a Great Point That Trump Could Be Asked About Hitler at a Debate

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 23, 2024
Fox News offered to host a presidential debate, but the Kamala Harris campaign took a pass, and the night instead became a Donald Trump town hall. Why didn't Harris want to debate on Fox News? Instead, she eventually ended up doing a sit-down interview with Bret Baier, and we all know how well that went.

CNN was going to host a debate on Wednesday night, but the Trump camp won't be there, so it will instead be a town hall with Harris. Imagine if there was going to be a debate tonight — the opening question would probably be about The Atlantic's bogus story about Trump and Hitler.

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter thought that was a great point.

Will the questions be pre-determined, as they were at Harris' three "town halls" with Liz Cheney?

Like on ABC News, where moderator David Muir "fact-checked" Trump on crime going up … which it is?


Good point.

***

