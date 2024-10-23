Brian Stelter Thinks It's a Great Point That Trump Could Be Asked About Hitler at a Debate

Fox News offered to host a presidential debate, but the Kamala Harris campaign took a pass, and the night instead became a Donald Trump town hall. Why didn't Harris want to debate on Fox News? Instead, she eventually ended up doing a sit-down interview with Bret Baier, and we all know how well that went.

CNN was going to host a debate on Wednesday night, but the Trump camp won't be there, so it will instead be a town hall with Harris. Imagine if there was going to be a debate tonight — the opening question would probably be about The Atlantic's bogus story about Trump and Hitler.

In an alternate universe, Trump and Harris would be debating on CNN tonight, with Kelly’s allegations likely among the first things Trump would be asked about https://t.co/cR3Abn2QhD — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) October 23, 2024

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter thought that was a great point.

great point — Harris accepted CNN's debate invite but Trump did not, so that's why there is a CNN town hall with Harris instead https://t.co/IlhNhbSJRq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 23, 2024

Townhall with predetermined questions. How brave 😂 — Elric (@fansbabyboy) October 23, 2024

Will the questions be pre-determined, as they were at Harris' three "town halls" with Liz Cheney?

🚨 The host admits the audience can't actually ask questions at Kamala's fake "town hall" with Loser War Hawk Liz Cheney because the questions are "pre-determined" pic.twitter.com/kccAaN1D5M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024





Yet she refused a Fox debate.

Why? — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) October 23, 2024

She also bailed on the Fox News debate — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) October 23, 2024

I wouldn't accept any more debate invites from legacy media either if I were him. — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) October 23, 2024

Like on ABC News, where moderator David Muir "fact-checked" Trump on crime going up … which it is?

Hi Brian. Is a Town Hall an environment where the people can ask questions and be involved in the discussions? — The© Mustard (@deezhohn) October 23, 2024

🤔do we call it a town hall when no ones allowed to ask real questions? This is all performative, quit this charade while you still can with dignity. — Lois Lane (@JaimeDowd) October 23, 2024

Are all the questions prescreened? If so, how can you call that a town hall? It's just a fake town hall. — Hank Mehoff (@Ramuh007) October 23, 2024

Will this one allow questions from the audience or is it staged as well? — Linda Greenhouse (@GreenhouseLinda) October 23, 2024





Trump does a press conference nearly every day & so does JD Vance. Harris just did another town hall with Maria Schriver with prepared questions for her canned answers. Trump doesn't need another debate to get his positions across, while Harris won't take questions from anyone! — Patrick J. McShay (@j_mcshay) October 23, 2024

Harris turned down the Fox debate on September 4. And Trump already did a debate on CNN four months ago before the DNC decided to launch a coup and replace their candidate without a primary. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 23, 2024

Trump already did cnn. In an alternative universe they are on Fox News and she has to answer questions about why she’s changed every one of her positions to run for prez — Fantasy Baseball Addict (@fant_baseballer) October 23, 2024

Good point.

