Tim Walz: The Cheneys' Endorsement Gives Permission to the 'Don't Tread on Me' Voters to Cross Over

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 22, 2024
Townhall Media

As you probably know, Republican Liz Cheney sat with Kamala Harris for three town halls in three battleground states on Monday, where all of the questions were "pre-determined." As our own Sam Janney reported, a still photo of Cheney's face became a meme — the look of someone who's sold their soul.

Yes, both Liz and Dick Cheney have endorsed Harris, but "The Daily Show's" Jon Stewart asked vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, "The Cheney thing … do we really have to do that?" Walz, who's a weird guy, surmised that the endorsement from the Cheneys "gave permission" to libertarians, constitutionalists, and "Don't tread on me" folks to cross over and vote for Harris.

The "Don't tread on me" crowd is going to remain the "Don't vote for her" crowd. They don't want more government.

Ouch.

Or why they set up those town halls in battleground states with Liz Cheney. Who was that supposed to convince?

We just can't picture libertarians deciding to vote for the establishment candidate because Dick Cheney endorsed her.

Every voting bloc he named will be turned off by the Cheneys' endorsement. They're what all of these groups are trying to get rid of. "Don't tread on me" folks weren't waiting for permission to vote for Harris, especially not from Dick Cheney.

Tags: DICK CHENEY ENDORSEMENT JON STEWART KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TIM WALZ

