Tim Walz: The Cheneys' Endorsement Gives Permission to the 'Don't Tread on Me' Voters to Cross Over

As you probably know, Republican Liz Cheney sat with Kamala Harris for three town halls in three battleground states on Monday, where all of the questions were "pre-determined." As our own Sam Janney reported, a still photo of Cheney's face became a meme — the look of someone who's sold their soul.

Advertisement

Yes, both Liz and Dick Cheney have endorsed Harris, but "The Daily Show's" Jon Stewart asked vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, "The Cheney thing … do we really have to do that?" Walz, who's a weird guy, surmised that the endorsement from the Cheneys "gave permission" to libertarians, constitutionalists, and "Don't tread on me" folks to cross over and vote for Harris.

Tim Walz just defended embracing Dick and Liz Cheney’s endorsements, claiming they ‘give permission’ to libertarians, constitutionalists, and ‘don’t tread on me’ folks to cross over.



This is beyond parody. We’ve always despised the Cheneys. pic.twitter.com/NlMLELZ8Hu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 22, 2024

The "Don't tread on me" crowd is going to remain the "Don't vote for her" crowd. They don't want more government.

The Cheneys ‘give permission’ to exactly one constituency: uniparty warmongers who support the MIC enforced New World Order. They went to the Democrats because they have nowhere else to go. They’re obsolete. — Eve Eurydice (@EurydiceEve) October 22, 2024

Libertarians hate Tim Walz but they hate Cheney even more — conservative in la 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@republican_jew_) October 22, 2024

Libertarians for Cheney? I don’t think that exists. — Christopher W. Jones (@Jonesin_4_420) October 22, 2024

How strange to laud the support of the man who started the war you didn't deploy to. — James K BOOshop 👻🎃 (@James_K_Bishop) October 22, 2024

Ouch.

Libertarians can’t even agree with each other on what a libertarian is but they all sure know that Cheney is a warmongering evil piece of crap — Stormweather (@markstormweathr) October 22, 2024

Proof that Walz has never interacted with libertarians or constitutionalists. He's just bouncing around in the scrambled cloud in his head. — Karl Beisel (@LibertyDogNH) October 22, 2024

None of those people liked them in the first place. — SEALS-R-AWESOME-ANIMALS (@None70219810) October 22, 2024

Who are they trying to convince at this point? — Unfortunate Conflict Of Evidence (@GenSysVehicle) October 22, 2024

He lies more easily than he breathes. They don’t come very much more “don’t tread on me” than me. If he thinks an endorsement from the wicked witch of J6 is going to sway me to the dark side, he is even dumber than I thought, and that absolutely staggers the imagination. — Watching the 💩 Show 🍿 (@S_entialFreedom) October 22, 2024

They have no idea that these endorsements from the Mount Rushmore of necons is just confirmation that Trump is the right choice. — Free Burn (@returnofthefree) October 22, 2024

John Stewart is right. Dick Cheney's endorsement is a negative, not a positive. I have no idea why Dem strategists keep running with it. — Nick White (@nickwco85) October 22, 2024

Or why they set up those town halls in battleground states with Liz Cheney. Who was that supposed to convince?

The MAGA movement only exists today because conservatives rebelled against Bush/Cheney. — Dusty Rodent (@SailorBillyBob) October 22, 2024

Advertisement

Cheney's endorsements makes me want to vote for Trump even more, means he's doing something right — Chase Tamburo (@ChaseTamburo) October 22, 2024

Free men don't seek permission. — deanne_wings_it 🌺 (@deannewing9506) October 22, 2024

We just can't picture libertarians deciding to vote for the establishment candidate because Dick Cheney endorsed her.

Not a single libertarian or libertarian adjacent person will be swayed by a Cheney endorsement. — Joshua Done (@JoshuaDone) October 22, 2024

The cheneys don’t represent a single one of those groups 🤣🤣🤣 — AJ Sheff (@ajsheff) October 22, 2024

The Cheneys are neither libertarians nor constitutionalists. They can have the Cheneys and the Bushes. — Super Space Dog (@vagrante13) October 22, 2024

He really doesn't know anything, does he? — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) October 22, 2024

Every voting bloc he named will be turned off by the Cheneys' endorsement. They're what all of these groups are trying to get rid of. "Don't tread on me" folks weren't waiting for permission to vote for Harris, especially not from Dick Cheney.

***