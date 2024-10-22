Kamala Harris Headed to Texas to Campaign With Ted Cruz Challenger

Austin, Texas will be jumping on Friday. Donald Trump will be doing the Joe Rogan podcast, and Kamala Harris will be in town to campaign with Colin Allred, the Democrat who's challenging Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat. As Twitchy reported earlier, Harris' "blue wall" states — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — are all in play, and if she loses Wisconsin or Michigan, Harris has no path to victory. So why is she heading to Texas? To talk about abortion, of course.

NEW: Harris will head to TEXAS on Friday. Will campaign with Allred. Will focus on abortion policy — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 22, 2024

Conceding the race and moving to help downballots instead — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) October 22, 2024

She has lost and is trying to save the Senate for Dems, but she will fail even at that — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) October 22, 2024

To visit the border? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 22, 2024

Harris will remind voters how radical her positions are and how Allred has stood by and allowed her to destroy Texas. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) October 22, 2024

Boneheaded, especially when Allred’s running ads on being a bipartisan moderate and Trump has Texas locked. — Longhorn Sloth (@LonghornSloth) October 22, 2024

This is a losing candidate. Why on earth would she waste valuable time at the end of this campaign in deep red Texas? — St. Charlie ⚜️ (@saintcharlie33) October 22, 2024

Two days off and going to cosplay like TX is in play. In years to come the Harris campaign will become known as the things not to do if you want to win — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) October 22, 2024

This is such a waste of time. She needs to be in the blue wall states. — Erickson (@erickson_68) October 22, 2024

Her association with Allred will guarantee his loss. — Ben (@BlackMage1985) October 22, 2024

After her campaign acknowledged they won’t win MI and NV, her path to victory just shrank substantially. She needs to spend all her time in the other swing states. — ⚾️💙 (@MusialFan73) October 22, 2024

She took today off and coming to Texas, she knows she is done she is trying for senate seats now — Ransom (@Will4Ransom) October 22, 2024

She took Tuesday off from campaigning and sent out Barack Obama in her place.

Nothing on the border, people are not being vetted? — Marianne velue (@Veliemar) October 22, 2024

Think she needs to focus on the friggin border. — Sheila Traughber (@SheilaTraughber) October 22, 2024

No, abortion is all she has.

