Woman Posts Email From NBC News Hack Brandy Zadrozny About Conspiracy Theories
VIP
Kamala Harris Headed to Texas to Campaign With Ted Cruz Challenger

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Austin, Texas will be jumping on Friday. Donald Trump will be doing the Joe Rogan podcast, and Kamala Harris will be in town to campaign with Colin Allred, the Democrat who's challenging Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat. As Twitchy reported earlier, Harris' "blue wall" states — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — are all in play, and if she loses Wisconsin or Michigan, Harris has no path to victory. So why is she heading to Texas? To talk about abortion, of course.

She took Tuesday off from campaigning and sent out Barack Obama in her place.

No, abortion is all she has.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TED CRUZ TEXAS

