Donald Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast Friday

On Friday, Kamala Harris will be headed to Texas where she's going to help campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz. It looks like Donald Trump will also be in Texas on Friday doing the Joe Rogan podcast. There was a rumor going around last week that Kamala Harris was going to appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to reach male voters. The people of X tried to imagine Harris doing a three-hour sit-down conversation without a teleprompter.

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay assured us recently that not all men are listening to Rogan and being converted to fascism, but that seems to be the take from the Left: Trump is going on Rogan to recruit men to fascism.

BREAKING: Donald Trump will appear on Joe Rogan's show which is set to be filmed in Austin, Texas on Friday according to Politico.



Rogan has over 14 million followers on Spotify with the number-one show in the world.



The development comes after it was rumored that Kamala… pic.twitter.com/A9p3jC24tz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 22, 2024

… after it was rumored that Kamala Harris may also join the show before the election. During a previous episode, Rogan admitted that life was better off under Trump.

The "exhausted" Trump will have no problem filling three hours.

All eyes on Trump.



Kamala’s sleeping away the most crucial part of an election.



The momentum is with us. Trump is going full throttle! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2024

A multi hour, unscripted, unedited sit down conversation with a president.



This is historic.



Could Kamala ever do this? — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) October 22, 2024

Kamala won't do it. She could not handle a 1 hour unscripted interview without a disaster. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 22, 2024

This podcast could be the most listened to podcast of all time. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 22, 2024

Internet, prepare to break. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 22, 2024

And this, Sir, is how you win elections.



This energizes the base who have been craving it and shows moderates that you're willing speak openly.



Good job all around for @realDonaldTrump and @joeroganhq — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) October 22, 2024

This will be the most-watched podcast ever! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 22, 2024

Trump will be great, he always does well in unscripted moments like this. But I wish Rogan had interviewed Kamala several weeks ago and really pressed her on her positions before early voting started. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) October 22, 2024

This is going to be great, two real men discussing the issues, live and unscripted



Where is Kamala? 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 22, 2024

If that doesn’t set viewership records then I don’t know what will — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2024

Should be an interesting conversation.



It’s been a long time coming.



Trump is in top form, so this is coming at the perfect moment. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) October 22, 2024

I love this because it will be raw and unscripted. I believe Rogan has the guts to actually press Trump on issues and question the answers. I hope Kamala dares to do it as well--we deserve unscripted, long form interviews — Medito (@Meditomagneto) October 22, 2024

I hope @realDonaldTrump goes in without a time limit, and they go 3 hours at least! — upside-down world (@bronxtale1982) October 22, 2024

People are pretty sure that this is going to break the internet.

