Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney...
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work...
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the...
Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of...
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by...
Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually...
Kamala Harris Throwing in the Towel? Trump Domination!
Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney...
Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About...
OOF! X Has SO MUCH Fun at Liz Cheney's Expense Mocking the Look...
Kamala is Once Again Caught Being a 'Kopycat' and There are Rolls and...
THIS IS WAR: Kamala Harris Working With Foreign Countries to KILL X, Silence...

Donald Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan's Podcast Friday

Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

On Friday, Kamala Harris will be headed to Texas where she's going to help campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz. It looks like Donald Trump will also be in Texas on Friday doing the Joe Rogan podcast. There was a rumor going around last week that Kamala Harris was going to appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience" to reach male voters. The people of X tried to imagine Harris doing a three-hour sit-down conversation without a teleprompter.

Advertisement

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay assured us recently that not all men are listening to Rogan and being converted to fascism, but that seems to be the take from the Left: Trump is going on Rogan to recruit men to fascism.

… after it was rumored that Kamala Harris may also join the show before the election.

During a previous episode, Rogan admitted that life was better off under Trump.

The "exhausted" Trump will have no problem filling three hours.

Recommended

'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

People are pretty sure that this is going to break the internet.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE ROGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors
Amy Curtis
EGADS! Watch Kamala Harris BUTCHER Quote About Bipartisan Politics and Even Liz Cheney Cringes
Amy Curtis
Alex Vindman’s Wife Says No One Likes the Governor They Just Reelected by TWENTY POINTS
Amy Curtis
The Official Responsible for Harris County, Texas Elections Has Not Clocked Into Work in FOUR Years
justmindy
Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually the Better Candidate annnd LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'He Lives in America and He Can Do That': Bill Maher BODIES the Left for Being Free Speech Censors Amy Curtis
Advertisement