Tim Walz Has the Trophies to Prove He’s a Better Shot Than His Right-Wing Critics

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Kamala Harris campaign sent Tim Walz on "The View" Monday morning to hopefully shore up the vote. The harpies of "The View" were happy to help and gave Walz his very own red plaid "View" shirt with "Dad in Plaid" embroidered on the back. After all, Waliz is "America's dad."

He can wear the shirt the next time he goes out on a pheasant hunt photo op. When Joy Behar told Walz that right-wingers were coming after him because of the awkward way he handled his shotgun, Walz insisted that he was a better shot than any of them and had the trophies to prove it. This is a guy who lied about being deployed to Afghanistan and/or Iraq and carrying weapons of war in a combat zone, so we're going to need a look into Walz' trophy closet before we believe anything.

NEW: Governor Tim Walz brags about all his trophies after The View host Joy Behar asks about how right-wingers are making fun of his gun-handling skills.



Lmao.



Behar: Right now, right-wingers are coming after you for how you handle your shotgun.



Walz: Well, I can shoot better… pic.twitter.com/ysIXmlfCwH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 21, 2024

… Well, I can shoot better than all of 'em. I got the trophies to prove it.

Maybe after "The View," they should send Walz to the shooting range so we can see his expert marksmanship.

Someone should tell him participation trophies don’t count — Bradley Productions (@productions86) October 21, 2024

Yes, I bet the trophies are right next to the stolen valor. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 21, 2024

Tim Walz is a dork — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 21, 2024

Haha another lie from Tampon Tim. Pull out the trophies — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 21, 2024

Let’s go old man https://t.co/v0s9Bmo3hz — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) October 21, 2024

Facts I’ll pay money to see this match up — Nates_space12 (@NatesSpace12) October 21, 2024

I’ve seen 12 year olds load a shotgun faster — Dystopian Nonsense (@DystopianNon) October 21, 2024

This is why participation trophies are always a stupid idea to hand out. — Observant Wanderer (@GhostOf20511) October 21, 2024

Normally I wouldn’t care, but since it’s Walz, I’m gonna need to see those trophies. — Michael Gardner (@MWGardner80) October 21, 2024

I'm just a regular guy and I'd be up for that challenge. — robert (@sarger01) October 21, 2024

He damn sure doesn’t have the medals and deployments to prove he shoots better than “right wingers”. — Dylan Skidmore (@DylanRSkidmore) October 21, 2024

Hey @Tim_Walz do you want to go to a range day with this guy? Show him all of your skillz? — Storm (@AKStorm49) October 21, 2024

I’ll take up that challenge. It won’t even be close. Shoot I would put my kids up against him. He couldn’t shoot as well as any of them. We just went deer hunting (youth hunt) and they went 3 for 3. Every year they fill their tags. Can Timmy match that? — Neil Johnson (@NeilEJohnson) October 21, 2024

After watching him use his GROIN to hold his shotgun in place while trying to load it… his trophy statement is difficult to believe. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) October 21, 2024

"I got the trophies to prove it"



Can...can we see them? — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) October 21, 2024

Ok, time to see the trophies. Walz lies with less effort than he takes a breath. Just comes out with no effort. — Adam Oney (@oneystar) October 21, 2024

If you use a shotgun on a regular basis, you could load it and unload it blindfolded. I used to shoot three gun and can load a shotgun with eight shells in an extended tube in about six seconds. I was actually among the slowest at the matches. — USMCUSPSVet (@UsmcuspsVet) October 21, 2024

I’ve been in the firearms industry for decades, hundreds of hours of training, thousands of hours of time as an RSO. And I’ve never meet someone who could shoot well who didn’t know how to effectively load their gun. — Pew Mechanic (@pew_mechanic) October 21, 2024

Why anyone would pick this guy to appeal to the male voters in a Presidential campaign is beyond me. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 21, 2024

We're not sure who he was trying to win over by going on "The View" and claiming he can shoot better than any of his right-wing critics. Are the pro-gun control lefties in the viewing audience supposed to be in awe of his gunslinging skills? Was his hunting trip proof that Harris doesn't support Australian-style gun confiscation?

Yeah, judging by Walz's previous claims, we're gonna need to see those trophies.

***