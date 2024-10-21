It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED...
McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under...
VIP
When Did Drudge Turn Into a Giant Sack of Suckage?
Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll...
Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...
Harvard-Trained Law Professor Has the Sads That Sinwar Will Never Stand Trial
On the Ground in Ohio: Knocking 1,000,000 Doors (Sponsored)
FLIP FLOP Again! Campaign Staffer Walks Back Kamala's Fracking Support (What DOES She...
They Are AWFUL at This: 'Coach' Tim Walz Records CRINGE Ad Asking Voters...
NY Times Goes Full 'Journalism' to Rescue Harris From Trump Mocking Her McDonald's...
Kamala's Campaign Cash No Match For Trump's Simple Service and a Smile
LOL! How About No? SJSU Demands Boise State Cover Cost of Game Forfeited...
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We...
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's...

Tim Walz Has the Trophies to Prove He’s a Better Shot Than His Right-Wing Critics

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Kamala Harris campaign sent Tim Walz on "The View" Monday morning to hopefully shore up the vote. The harpies of "The View" were happy to help and gave Walz his very own red plaid "View" shirt with "Dad in Plaid" embroidered on the back. After all, Waliz is "America's dad."

Advertisement

He can wear the shirt the next time he goes out on a pheasant hunt photo op. When Joy Behar told Walz that right-wingers were coming after him because of the awkward way he handled his shotgun, Walz insisted that he was a better shot than any of them and had the trophies to prove it.  This is a guy who lied about being deployed to Afghanistan and/or Iraq and carrying weapons of war in a combat zone, so we're going to need a look into Walz' trophy closet before we believe anything.

… Well, I can shoot better than all of 'em. I got the trophies to prove it.

Maybe after "The View," they should send Walz to the shooting range so we can see his expert marksmanship.

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

We're not sure who he was trying to win over by going on "The View" and claiming he can shoot better than any of his right-wing critics. Are the pro-gun control lefties in the viewing audience supposed to be in awe of his gunslinging skills? Was his hunting trip proof that Harris doesn't support Australian-style gun confiscation?

Yeah, judging by Walz's previous claims, we're gonna need to see those trophies.

***

Tags: GUNS THE VIEW TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say
Sam J.
McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under the Arches’
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking Israeli Intel to Iran
Amy Curtis
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We Don't Even Know What to Say Sam J.
Advertisement