The Lincoln Project Thinks Trump's McDonald's Work Experience Will Help Him in the Prison Kitchen

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on October 21, 2024

As we said in an earlier post, you can tell by all of the negative headlines and progressive meltdowns that Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurant was a really good PR stunt. It brought Kamala Harris' claim that she'd worked there in college back into the conversation, and it showed that Trump is a regular guy.

Our own Sam Janney put together a post compiling the top ten meltdowns over Trump's McDonald's shift, and we even gave special attention to outlets like Newsweek, which broke the story that "rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged."

One McMeltdown that we haven't covered yet deserves a look — the Lincoln Project's hot take on Trump working the fryer.

We don't think that's going to be his next job, but bless your hearts.

They're still fantasizing about Trump serving prison time. Someone should tell them the lawfare approach isn't working out.

That was not a good stunt.

A lot of the Lincoln Project's followers are pointing out that Trump wasn't wearing a hat or a hair net. That's the best they've got.

***

