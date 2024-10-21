The Lincoln Project Thinks Trump's McDonald's Work Experience Will Help Him in the Prison Kitchen

As we said in an earlier post, you can tell by all of the negative headlines and progressive meltdowns that Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurant was a really good PR stunt. It brought Kamala Harris' claim that she'd worked there in college back into the conversation, and it showed that Trump is a regular guy.

Advertisement

Our own Sam Janney put together a post compiling the top ten meltdowns over Trump's McDonald's shift, and we even gave special attention to outlets like Newsweek, which broke the story that "rumors have been circulating on social media that former President Donald Trump's visit to the popular fast food chain was staged."

One McMeltdown that we haven't covered yet deserves a look — the Lincoln Project's hot take on Trump working the fryer.

Good practice for his next job in the prison kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Y803xuQKWR — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 20, 2024

We don't think that's going to be his next job, but bless your hearts.

Cope — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 21, 2024

They're still fantasizing about Trump serving prison time. Someone should tell them the lawfare approach isn't working out.

Look who wants to prosecute their political enemies — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 21, 2024

Isn’t he supposed to have gloves and a hair net on if he’s not wearing a hat? And does he have a food handler’s permit? — Matt Hines (@corpsole2) October 20, 2024

You know what, I think you've got the next slam-dunk criminal case against Trump right there. And if he wins it's also rock-solid grounds for impeachment. — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) October 21, 2024

Do you douchebags just enjoy being ratioed? — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) October 21, 2024

The cope of you libs is hilarious — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) October 20, 2024

If Trump takes popular and electoral in November, it just might be because normal Americans get this, and people at the Lincoln Project . . . do not. — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) October 21, 2024

Today is a bad day to be Rick Wilson. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) October 20, 2024

That's the best the illustrious Lincoln Project has to offer?

You clowns are more pathetic with each post. — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) October 20, 2024

I would’ve thought you would’ve gone with Middle School cafeteria because that’s more your style https://t.co/OpVhGDwVQM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 21, 2024

Want some McDonald's cries with that? — Dori B (@DNewportgirl) October 21, 2024

That would be funny if he weren’t already a billionaire, the man could be relaxing enjoying his life instead he’s dodging bullets for America. — Cody Manners (@CodyManners2) October 21, 2024

At least Trump is allowed within 50ft. Of a McDonald’s. — Redpill Mill (@RedpillMill2) October 21, 2024

Speaking as an outside observer.



You do know he's going to win, yes? — Highly Toxic Penguin (@logansrunner113) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

It was a great political stunt unlike the one you pulled in VA. Remember? Your stunt in which people dressed like the KKK holding tiki torches strategically placed in front of a Glenn Youngkin bus was pretty pathetic. — chicago (@LJT1212) October 20, 2024

That was not a good stunt.

You guys just keep getting more pathetic. — Old West (@OldWest1453) October 21, 2024

Really well done, TLP!



It highlights that he won’t win and also that he’ll be in prison but also that he’ll have to work but also that it will just be on the fries and not on something important like the patties.



Genius. — Immanuel KAN (@SurfBored3) October 21, 2024

A lot of the Lincoln Project's followers are pointing out that Trump wasn't wearing a hat or a hair net. That's the best they've got.

***