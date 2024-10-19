Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of Democracy

Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on October 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Vanity Fair really needs to try harder … it's become a cliché to claim that a second Donald Trump term would mean the end of democracy. We've been hearing that all year. And yet Trump's first term didn't end democracy. He's really been saving the fascism for a second term.

Anyway, here's Vanity Fair:

Please.

Molly Jong-Fast (surprise!) writes:

Trump is telling us all about his potential plans: internment camps, going after his enemies foreign and domestic, including, presumably, journalists. Will I be one of them? Will he clamp down on the free press? Will he take away the licenses from networks he deems insufficiently supportive of his presidency?

On the campaign trail, Trump has recently posed a question of his own when it comes to voting for him, asking the crowd, “What the hell do you have to lose?” Actually, a lot. While we don’t know precisely what a second Trump term will look like, it’ll surely be chaotic and bleak, and could mark the end of something we certainly don’t want to lose: democracy as we know it.

She notes that she lives in a blue city in a blue state, so how would this affect her personally?

So, again, how would any of this affect me? The most likely answer is that, as a public-facing person, I will continue to be subjected to threats, as many in the mainstream media already are. But attacks on the media could escalate if Trump returns to power, given that he doesn’t hesitate to demonize journalists and call them out before his millions of followers. And given what Trump says on television, he may target American citizens for unfavorable speech.

Unfavorable speech? Kamala Harris has argued for censorship of social media because people "are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight.” And Tim Walz doesn't believe that freedom of speech covers disinformation or hate speech.

But she's also a "public-facing person."

"Trump traveled to Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, where he is shopping 'Operation Aurora,' a policy he said would target 'every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil' by use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798" — the same act the Democrats used to put Japanese Americans into internment camps. But how is it going to save democracy to have President Kamala Harris keep the border wide open for another four years, allowing millions and millions of unvetted migrants into the country?

They can always follow through on their promises to move to Canada.

***

