Vanity Fair Reports That a Second Trump Term Could Be the End of Democracy

Vanity Fair really needs to try harder … it's become a cliché to claim that a second Donald Trump term would mean the end of democracy. We've been hearing that all year. And yet Trump's first term didn't end democracy. He's really been saving the fascism for a second term.

Anyway, here's Vanity Fair:

A second Trump presidency could mark the end of something we certainly don’t want to lose: democracy as we know it. https://t.co/Apsw2IeS2I — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 18, 2024

Please.

Molly Jong-Fast (surprise!) writes:

Trump is telling us all about his potential plans: internment camps, going after his enemies foreign and domestic, including, presumably, journalists. Will I be one of them? Will he clamp down on the free press? Will he take away the licenses from networks he deems insufficiently supportive of his presidency? On the campaign trail, Trump has recently posed a question of his own when it comes to voting for him, asking the crowd, “What the hell do you have to lose?” Actually, a lot. While we don’t know precisely what a second Trump term will look like, it’ll surely be chaotic and bleak, and could mark the end of something we certainly don’t want to lose: democracy as we know it.

She notes that she lives in a blue city in a blue state, so how would this affect her personally?

So, again, how would any of this affect me? The most likely answer is that, as a public-facing person, I will continue to be subjected to threats, as many in the mainstream media already are. But attacks on the media could escalate if Trump returns to power, given that he doesn’t hesitate to demonize journalists and call them out before his millions of followers. And given what Trump says on television, he may target American citizens for unfavorable speech.

Unfavorable speech? Kamala Harris has argued for censorship of social media because people "are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight.” And Tim Walz doesn't believe that freedom of speech covers disinformation or hate speech.

So boring.



BUT MUH DEMOCRACY! — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2024

Democracy as YOU know it sucks. We want to return to REAL democracy, governed by the US Constitution. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 18, 2024

Our country is not a democracy. It's a constitutional republic.



And your hysterical and unhinged prognostications reveal that you aren't really a magazine; you're just a propaganda outlet. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) October 18, 2024

Molly will be fine if Trump goes after journalists. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 19, 2024

But she's also a "public-facing person."

The caveat being that "Democracy as We Know it" doesn't mean a hell of a lot when the "We" is the staff of Vanity Fair. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) October 19, 2024

Oh Dear, voters might overrule the clear preference of mass media, entrenched government bureaucrats, the forever war gang, and the rich coastal elites who live in gated communities and fly private jets while advocating open borders and carbon reduction.



How will we survive… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 19, 2024

So let me get this straight.



Democracy is on the line if Trump is elected, but the other side's candidate has never received a Primary vote in two go-abouts? — Nick (@thenickoftime90) October 18, 2024

Trump was already president.



The sky didn't fall.



Grow up, you lunatics. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 19, 2024

Trump is the sneakiest dictator in the world



Already president for four years, he decided to leave office, run for reelection, and then declare himself dictator through unknown mechanisms that don’t exist



Very sneaky, just shows how dangerous he really is — John Ennis (@john_ennis_btc) October 18, 2024

Kamala was installed as the Democrat nominee without receiving a single vote — Independent American 🇺🇸 (@MAGAX1776) October 18, 2024

How many primaries did Kamala win? — K T Cat (@ktcat) October 19, 2024

Oh stop with your ridiculous projection. — Ginny (@ginkates) October 18, 2024

"Trump traveled to Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, where he is shopping 'Operation Aurora,' a policy he said would target 'every illegal migrant criminal network operating on American soil' by use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798" — the same act the Democrats used to put Japanese Americans into internment camps. But how is it going to save democracy to have President Kamala Harris keep the border wide open for another four years, allowing millions and millions of unvetted migrants into the country?

You survived the first. You’ll be fine in the second. — TakedownDDT 🇺🇸 (@TakedownDDT) October 18, 2024

They can always follow through on their promises to move to Canada.

***