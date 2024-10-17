Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online
Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 17, 2024
Wikipedia

Yes, we're still talking about Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Wednesday evening. The Harris camp is claiming victory, noting that she answered every question (she didn't). And if anything, she deserves praise for having the guts to go on Fox News rather than "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" or the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Curiously, both Axios and the Harris rapid response team described it has Harris entering the lion's den.

Went into the lion's den and ate fire emoji? Are they referring to the chili peppers she grows at the residence?

Zachary Basu reports:

Vice President Harris ventured into the lion's den Wednesday to deliver a message that many Americans — including anxious Democrats — have been waiting to hear:

  • "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," Harris told Fox News' Bret Baier.

Why it matters: In the highest-risk interview of her campaign, Harris took the rare step of distancing herself from the unpopular, aging president she serves — touting a "new generation of leadership" to millions of skeptical Fox News viewers.

Maybe Axios should do some introspection and ask themselves why they're using the exact same language as the Harris campaign. Don't be campaign stenographers.

CNN, Business Insider, the Associated Press all called it a "testy" interview. That's the risk you take when you enter the lion's den.

Where was all of the talk about Donald Trump entering the lion's den when he agreed to a debate on CNN with two moderators who'd both likened his campaign rhetoric to Hitler

Baier was a tougher interviewer than we expected, but he was no lion.

***

