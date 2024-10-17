Axios, Harris Rapid Response Team Both Say She Ventured Into the Lion's Den

Yes, we're still talking about Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Wednesday evening. The Harris camp is claiming victory, noting that she answered every question (she didn't). And if anything, she deserves praise for having the guts to go on Fox News rather than "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" or the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Curiously, both Axios and the Harris rapid response team described it has Harris entering the lion's den.

Vice President Harris ventured into the lion's den Wednesday to deliver a message that many Americans have been waiting to hear:



"My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," Harris told Fox News' Bret Baier. https://t.co/6RP2MWYHtG — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2024

The Harris campaign's rapid response team has posted a clip of her Fox appearance on Instagram with this caption: "Went into the lions’ den and ate 🔥🔥🔥" pic.twitter.com/569vQE38yh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 17, 2024

Went into the lion's den and ate fire emoji? Are they referring to the chili peppers she grows at the residence?

Zachary Basu reports:

Vice President Harris ventured into the lion's den Wednesday to deliver a message that many Americans — including anxious Democrats — have been waiting to hear: "My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," Harris told Fox News' Bret Baier. Why it matters: In the highest-risk interview of her campaign, Harris took the rare step of distancing herself from the unpopular, aging president she serves — touting a "new generation of leadership" to millions of skeptical Fox News viewers.

Maybe Axios should do some introspection and ask themselves why they're using the exact same language as the Harris campaign. Don't be campaign stenographers.

Just take the L



We know that you guys are frauds, propagandists, and paid shills but you are being far too blatant about it today. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 17, 2024

Kamala couldn’t even answer the questions. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2024

Notice how you didn’t show a video to let the people see for themselves.



Kamala just destroyed her campaign and you know it 😂



Only thing she ate was a bunch of L’s. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 17, 2024

Unfortunately for the Democrats, Kamala was on the menu. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 17, 2024

Homie your use of fire emojis gives away the game. You're not pro-truth. You're a hack. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2024

😂🤣 Get with the program. The word for today is test and testy. pic.twitter.com/XeCc3H70pq — Punjabi Kouboi (@ghucon) October 17, 2024

CNN, Business Insider, the Associated Press all called it a "testy" interview. That's the risk you take when you enter the lion's den.

You misspelled💩 — The Honker (@Honker0) October 17, 2024

Where was all of the talk about Donald Trump entering the lion's den when he agreed to a debate on CNN with two moderators who'd both likened his campaign rhetoric to Hitler?

Democrats and the media really need to figure their line out.



Was she ambushed or did she walk into the lion's den? It can't be both. https://t.co/zT73FNAC6V — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 17, 2024

The lions den? It was just normal fair questions — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) October 17, 2024

Baier was a tougher interviewer than we expected, but he was no lion.

***