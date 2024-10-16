Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers

Polls show that Kamala Harris has lost a lot of ground with black men. MSNBC's Joy Reid said that black men voting for Trump are fascist and sexist. She also released some last-minute policies to appear to black voters. HuffPost reports:

Harris’ opportunity agenda for Black men includes a laundry list of policy proposals, including providing a million loans to Black entrepreneurs and others to start businesses, investing in Black male mentorship and training programs, protecting cryptocurrency assets, launching a health equity initiative focusing on diseases that disproportionately impact Black men like diabetes and prostate cancer, and legalizing recreational marijuana for Black men to participate in the burgeoning industry.

She has even more to offer. It's wasn't as cringe as Hillary Clinton saying she carries hot sauce in her purse, but it was almost as bad. Harris told a group of black men in Detroit that they'd appreciated that she's the only vice president to grow chili peppers at her residence.

Kamala Harris to black men in Detroit:



"You may not know this, but you would appreciate this. I grow chili peppers." pic.twitter.com/iqFgraNYiq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2024

What? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 16, 2024

Who knew hot sauce dialogues were contagious? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 16, 2024

"Pack it up boys. It's over.

She grows chilli peppers."



- said no one ever. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 16, 2024

Kamala doesn’t have any internal dialogue, does she? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2024

The only thing she grows is increasingly desperate with every passing day…and with every new internal poll. — Cillian (@CilComLFC) October 16, 2024

She’s so desperate for the black male vote. pic.twitter.com/zpZRKbocig — Bill Ellmore 𝕏 (@BillEllmore) October 16, 2024

She is.

This woman is a clown. I dread to think she might become the next president of the United States of America. — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) October 16, 2024

She's so not black — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) October 16, 2024

She's so black she was getting high and listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg before they even released albums.

