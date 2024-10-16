Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers

Tim Walz Warns Federal Government Employees That Trump's Plans for Them Are 'Terrifying'
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 16, 2024
Twitter

Polls show that Kamala Harris has lost a lot of ground with black men. MSNBC's Joy Reid said that black men voting for Trump are fascist and sexist. She also released some last-minute policies to appear to black voters. HuffPost reports:

Harris’ opportunity agenda for Black men includes a laundry list of policy proposals, including providing a million loans to Black entrepreneurs and others to start businesses, investing in Black male mentorship and training programs, protecting cryptocurrency assets, launching a health equity initiative focusing on diseases that disproportionately impact Black men like diabetes and prostate cancer, and legalizing recreational marijuana for Black men to participate in the burgeoning industry.

She has even more to offer. It's wasn't as cringe as Hillary Clinton saying she carries hot sauce in her purse, but it was almost as bad. Harris told a group of black men in Detroit that they'd appreciated that she's the only vice president to grow chili peppers at her residence.

Grateful Calvin
She is.

She's so black she was getting high and listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg before they even released albums.

***

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON KAMALA HARRIS

