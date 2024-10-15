Border Patrol Agents Not Doing 'Four Years of Hell' If Kamala Harris Wins

Georgetown University Posts Tweet Honoring Former Student Killed While Stabbing a Police O...
Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Kamala Harris campaign is racking up the endorsements — earlier today we reported on the big news of them winning the endorsement of conservative Geraldo Rivera. "This is huge," claimed Kamala's Wins. What's been more notable, though, is the number of organizations, such as the Teamsters, who have decided not to endorse a candidate this time around. The Teamsters found "no definitive support" for either candidate among the rank and file, even though polls showed Donald Trump leading Harris 58 percent to 31 percent.

Donald Trump did definitively win the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council:

The New York Post reports that Border Patrol agents are saying they're not doing another four years under Border Czar Kamala Harris.

Jennie Taer reports:

Border patrol agents are threatening to leave the critical federal agency in droves if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November — with multiple agents telling The Post that they can’t face four more years of being undermined and scapegoated.

“I’m not doing this s–t again … four years of hell,” said one agent, who is nowhere near retirement.

Another agent said: “Lots of guys who can retire will go. If Trump wins, they’ll stay.”

The Border Patrol has suffered massive turnover and plummeting morale under the Biden-Harris administration, insiders say.

The agency has shed more than 4,000 personnel since October 2020, leaving about 19,000 employees, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Biden-Harris administration promised to make the Border Patrol agents accused of "whipping" Haitian migrants pay and spent more than six months investigating the whippings, which were disproven by video taken from a different angle.

Harris has promised to beef up the Border Patrol.

Harris says she's not for defunding the police anymore.

Joe Biden and Harris are still the sitting president and vice president … if they were going to do anything about the border, they could do it today.

***

