Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala Harris

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thought it made Donald Trump look bad. This editor covered the riots that broke out when they finally called the race for Trump in 2016 — people with crowbars were going through a car dealership and smashing all of the windshields. And then there was the rioting in D.C. on Trump's inauguration day — thugs set a car on fire that turned out to belong to a Muslim immigrant.

Trump was speaking with Maria Bartiromo about Election Day security under scrutiny. Sen. Tom Cotton ended up getting the op-ed page editor at the New York Times fired for running Cotton's op-ed urging President Trump to bring in the troops to get the 2020 rioting under control. Here's Trump also suggesting bringing out the military:

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within ... sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

If Antifa is going to be out setting cars on fire, then heck yeah, bring out the troops.

Never Trumper Bill Kristol saw this clip and declared that Generals John Kelly and Jim Mattis each do an ad for Kamala Harris, "explaining how a Trump second term would be a threat to the Constitution."

Enough. John Kelly and Jim Mattis should each do an ad for Harris, straight to camera, explaining how a Trump second term would be a threat to the Constitution they swore to uphold and to the nation they’ve served. https://t.co/mXUXyRmbjP — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 14, 2024

Trump is openly talking about using the police and military to go after anyone he considers the “enemy from within” our country. That is anyone he doesn’t like or voted against him. This, alone, should disqualify him. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) October 14, 2024

You mean the guy with four bs criminal cases against him? Oh wait, it’s down to three. https://t.co/uwAdsWlLkH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 14, 2024





You just entirely made up that it's anyone that doesn't like or vote for Trump, he never said that.



He's referring to our actual enemies, people working against our country. Afraid? — Det. Nordberg (@officanordberg) October 14, 2024

John “Deep State” Kelly & James “Mad Dog” Mattis? LMAO. Fake reputations and originators of the “woke military.”



Trump’s 100% right. The biggest problem is the enemy within. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 14, 2024

Literally nobody would even care if they did — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 14, 2024

Yes… disgruntled people who are angry about getting fired are always seen as credible to the public. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) October 14, 2024

Yes, please do. That will increase Trump turnout. — Big Ben (@BenBauman79) October 14, 2024

Americans no longer respect or care for the opinions of establishment operatives. — DC Laurie ⚓️🇺🇸 (@DCLaurie89) October 14, 2024

You seem to be in love with failure, Mr. Kristol. — Sentient Fungoid (@Aqu1fer1) October 14, 2024

No one is following your instructions. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) October 14, 2024

Kelly and Mattie are the threat. — The Modern Heretic (@ModernHeretic9) October 14, 2024

You guys are losing and desperate. Its showing. You are now grasping — Adrian (@squawk_hawk) October 14, 2024

A lot of people agree with Kristol and think it's imperative that Kelly and Mattis cut ads for Harris, as well as Gen. Mark Milley, who blasted Trump in his retirement speech as "a wannabe dictator" and who also insisted that the suggestion that the military had gone "woke" under his guidance was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

Go ahead and do it.

***