Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted this clip, so you know he thought it made Donald Trump look bad. This editor covered the riots that broke out when they finally called the race for Trump in 2016 — people with crowbars were going through a car dealership and smashing all of the windshields. And then there was the rioting in D.C. on Trump's inauguration day — thugs set a car on fire that turned out to belong to a Muslim immigrant.

Trump was speaking with Maria Bartiromo about Election Day security under scrutiny. Sen. Tom Cotton ended up getting the op-ed page editor at the New York Times fired for running Cotton's op-ed urging President Trump to bring in the troops to get the 2020 rioting under control. Here's Trump also suggesting bringing out the military:

If Antifa is going to be out setting cars on fire, then heck yeah, bring out the troops.

Never Trumper Bill Kristol saw this clip and declared that Generals John Kelly and Jim Mattis each do an ad for Kamala Harris, "explaining how a Trump second term would be a threat to the Constitution."

A lot of people agree with Kristol and think it's imperative that Kelly and Mattis cut ads for Harris, as well as Gen. Mark Milley, who blasted Trump in his retirement speech as "a wannabe dictator" and who also insisted that the suggestion that the military had gone "woke" under his guidance was "total, utter, made-up bulls**t."

Go ahead and do it.

***

