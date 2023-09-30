Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech

We're finally rid of Gen. Mark Milley, and he went out like a b*tch just like Alexander Vindman. As Twitchy reported, The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg published a piece on Milley called, "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." Milley unloaded some of his repressed white rage during the interview, saying that the idea that the U.S. military has gone woke is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." On Friday, though, Milley had his say in public, slamming Donald Trump without mentioning him by name:

🚨🚨🚨Wow, outgoing CJS Chair Milley hits Trump at retirement ceremony: "We don't take an oath to a king, or queen, or a tyrant or a dictator. And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator ...we take an oath to the Constitution ... and we're willing to die to protect it". pic.twitter.com/AH2eQObge4

You’re right, you pledged your oath to CRT and woke bullshit, significantly affecting the readiness of our military. Don’t let the door hit your fat, woke ass on the way out. https://t.co/xLsxHeJXFR

Only sick anti-American garbage would defend what traitor Milley did. It's treason. Period. He called China and undermined a sitting US President, his Commander in Chief, gave secrets to and promised more secrets, to an American enemy. That's the very definition of treason.

General Milley is in a race against time. He’s gotta retire, go sit on the board of a defense contractor for a few years, come back into .gov as Secretary of Defense, find a proxy war to use for funneling tax dollars to defense contractors, all before the empire collapses

That man did more damage to the military than anyone in recent memory. But he will be paid well for it.

I wonder what our enemies think of a top US military official calling a democratically elected president of his own country a "dictator"

Milley is a traitor that told his Red Chinese counterparts he would WARN them if military action was going to be taken by the Commander-in-Chief, who he was sworn to obey. He abandoned men and women in Afghanistan and 80 billion in advanced weaponry. Traitor is too mild a word.

Milley is not a politician. He is a Soldier under the same UCMJ as his subordinates who would have been Dishonorably Discharged at best and sentenced to Leavenworth at worst if they had ever betrayed Milley the same way Milley betrayed the President.

Victor Davis Hanson had some thoughts:

As Gen. Milley leaves office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, on his last day he goes out ranting about his loyalty to the Constitution and not to a “dictator,”—blasting Trump without mentioning Trump, and thus trumping as it were Trump’s own excesses with those of his own.…

So transits the most politicalized and weaponized 4-star CJS since the office was created.

Would that instead Milley had at least explained the 2021 historically disastrous flight from Kabul and defeat in Afghanistan, or the radical implementation of woke agendas into the Pentagon retention and promotion policies, or why he felt the illustrious and renown Professor Kendi, of current Boston University “Center for Antiracist Research” infamy, should be required reading for the U.S. military at a time when its recruitment is descending into historical lows and its deterrent reputation is seriously questioned.

So what about Milley’s own “constitutional" legacy?

Is it that an officer who deems his civilian President and commander-in-chief dangerous—as diagnosed by 4-star psychiatrist, State Department diplomat, and now theater commander Milley—has a right to commandeer the chain of command, usurp powers that are expressly by law denied to him, and then take it on himself in a time of Chinese-American tensions to freelance, by contacting his communist counterpart to warn him about his own president’s diagnosed volatility, and to reassure the hardened Stalinist that Dr/Gen. Milley will inform him first of any precipitate action from the White House.

Dictatorial much?

Americans might ask the departing Milley, two questions, 1) if Trump is reelected in 2024, will a retired General Milley, as did his retired 4-star colleagues in 2020, violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice and repeat his current charges against a second-term President Trump—matching the previous invective of his colleagues' accusations of “liar” or “Mussolini”?.

And 2) what would Milley have done had a subordinate like himself, say a 3-star general, decided that Gen. Mark Milley’s Beijing gambit and his arrogation of command powers that were not legally his own, posed a grave threat to the republic?

And thus would such a 3-star call up theater commanders to warn them to resist Milley’s reckless orders and to report to him first, followed by his phone call to the top Chinese PLA general to assure them that if Milley somehow gave an order deemed by the 3-star to be dangerously provocative, then he would not only not obey it but rather first warn the Chinese military of Milley’s unstable state of mind.

Is that the kind of military Milley wishes to leave as his legacy, as he departs barking accusations at the moon?