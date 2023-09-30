A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us...
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm...
NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'
FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate
Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 'no one in this country is above the law' tweet...
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people...
House Dems no longer fans of the 'pass it to find out what's...
Polls: Who will voters blame for a government shutdown?
'Congratulations!': X pours out love and support for Jack Poso in moving thread...
'Was the plane powered by unicorn dust?': Oops ... Just Stop Oil activist...

Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 30, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

We're finally rid of Gen. Mark Milley, and he went out like a b*tch just like Alexander Vindman. As Twitchy reported, The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg published a piece on Milley called, "THE PATRIOT: How General Mark Milley protected the Constitution from Donald Trump." Milley unloaded some of his repressed white rage during the interview, saying that the idea that the U.S. military has gone woke is "total, utter, made-up bulls**t." On Friday, though, Milley had his say in public, slamming Donald Trump without mentioning him by name:

Advertisement

Recommended

HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Victor Davis Hanson had some thoughts:

As Gen. Milley leaves office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, on his last day he goes out ranting about his loyalty to the Constitution and not to a “dictator,”—blasting Trump without mentioning Trump, and thus trumping as it were Trump’s own excesses with those of his own. 

So transits the most politicalized and weaponized 4-star CJS since the office was created. 

Would that instead Milley had at least explained the 2021 historically disastrous flight from Kabul and defeat in Afghanistan, or the radical implementation of woke agendas into the Pentagon retention and promotion policies, or why he felt the illustrious and renown Professor Kendi, of current Boston University “Center for Antiracist Research” infamy, should be required reading for the U.S. military at a time when its recruitment is descending into historical lows and its deterrent reputation is seriously questioned.

So what about Milley’s own “constitutional" legacy? 

Is it that an officer who deems his civilian President and commander-in-chief dangerous—as diagnosed by 4-star psychiatrist, State Department diplomat, and now theater commander Milley—has a right to commandeer the chain of command, usurp powers that are expressly by law denied to him, and then take it on himself in a time of Chinese-American tensions to freelance, by contacting his communist counterpart to warn him about his own president’s diagnosed volatility,  and to reassure the hardened Stalinist that Dr/Gen. Milley will inform him first of any precipitate action from the White House.

Dictatorial much?

Americans might ask the departing Milley, two questions, 1) if Trump is reelected in 2024, will a retired General Milley, as did his retired 4-star colleagues in 2020, violate the Uniform Code of Military Justice and repeat his current charges against a second-term President Trump—matching the previous invective of his colleagues' accusations of “liar”  or “Mussolini”?. 

And 2) what would Milley have done had a subordinate like himself, say a 3-star general, decided that Gen. Mark Milley’s Beijing gambit and his arrogation of command powers that were not legally his own, posed a grave threat to the republic? 

And thus would such a 3-star call up theater commanders to warn them to resist Milley’s reckless orders and to report to him first, followed by his phone call to the top Chinese PLA general to assure them that if Milley somehow gave an order deemed by the 3-star to be dangerously provocative, then he would not only not obey it but rather first warn the Chinese military of Milley’s unstable state of mind.

Is that the kind of military Milley wishes to leave as his legacy, as he departs barking accusations at the moon?

Advertisement

You guys throw around "the CCP" like it's a bad thing.

At least we're rid of the guy. You don't have to love Trump to think Milley is a traitor.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MARK MILLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door
Brett T.
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm episode
justmindy
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING ArtistAngie
Advertisement