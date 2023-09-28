WaPo's Philip Bump steps in to defend … the Chinese Communist Party (no, really)

Philip Bump has one question in his little mind: How come everybody keeps being so mean about the Chinese Communist Party? He's mad that various candidates on stage last night kept talking about the the CCP like it's a BAD thing, you see.

L'horreur!

The rise of ‘Chinese Communist Party’ as a pejorative https://t.co/3af7Nh5lXf — Post Politics (@postpolitics) September 28, 2023

Bump begins on a tangent complaining about Republicans saying 'Woke' and other things he doesn't like before he settled into the meat of his ire: Republicans saying CCP.

Criticizing China’s communism is by no means new in American politics, of course. But this phrasing, the “CCP” iteration of that criticism, seems to be in vogue at the moment. How did that happen?

After wandering around for a bit, Bump finally gets into the reason he's really upset: Talking about the CCP is a dogwhistle, they're REALLY insulting the American Left.

There was another utility to it in both 2020 and after, of course: it once again pits America against communism. Republicans (and particularly Trump) have repeatedly characterized the American left as communistic — meaning, in this reinvigorated context, that they are anti-American.

Can you believe it? The Republicans don't like Communism and think it's a dangerous ideology! Who knew? It's rare you see a person who's capable of contorting themself into a pretzel like this. Bump must do pilates!

The WaPo paywall really comes in handy when you’re tempted to read some bs article pic.twitter.com/7tlvQQIJUL — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) September 28, 2023

Okay, sure, but some of us have a job to do.

We'll assume he speaks for us all.

This is like an AI generated article, except the computer pooped it out. — strallweat (@strallweat) September 28, 2023

This is a good explanation, actually.

The @washingtonpost is now a 100% parody site 🤡 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 28, 2023

Look out Babylon Bee, they're coming for your market share!

I hope Xi sees this bro. pic.twitter.com/dF92RVbzme — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) September 28, 2023

Oh we're sure he will, if he hasn't already.

Won’t someone think of the Chinese Communists? — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 28, 2023

Delete your account, if "X" still refers to Twitter accounts as accounts. — alboalt (@albo_alt) September 28, 2023

This is quite the week our elites are having.🤣



First, thanks to the mid-wits in Canada, they're forced to defend literal NAZIs and now they're openly defending Communists.



Next week ought to be a doozy... — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby7) September 28, 2023

Will they actually reach the point of openly and proudly defending Baphomet and literal human sacrifice next? Stay tuned to find out!

When The List arrives on the scene you know it's a doozy.

There are so many more, we could spent all day sitting here posting the funny replies. Do yourself a favor and go check them out for yourself.

You'll be happy you did.

***

