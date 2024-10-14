Bill Clinton Says ‘We’ve Gotta Have Someone Come Here’ to Grow the Economy

After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy reported earlier, Bill Clinton was out campaigning for Kamala Harris and said Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if the border had been secured by her. Yes, this was Clinton campaigning for Harris.

At another campaign stop, Clinton dipped into the Great Replacement conspiracy theory that's so popular among the far-right.

So in order to grow the economy, we have to leave the border wide open and take in more than a million illegal immigrants every year?

The vegetables will all rot on the vine if we don't have an open border. We don't see the illegal immigrants being put up in hotel rooms in New York City picking broccoli.

Fox News reported last year that illegal immigrants cost the United States $450 billion per year. That doesn't sound like growing the economy. And the New York Post reported in August that illegal immigration was going to cost more than $5 billion in shelters, security, and food, and would likely double in 2025. We're not sure how handing out pre-paid debit cards to illegal immigrants grows the economy, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams somehow thinks it does.

We're not sure if Clinton is campaigning for Harris or for Donald Trump.

***

Tags: BILL CLINTON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

