Bill Clinton Says ‘We’ve Gotta Have Someone Come Here’ to Grow the Economy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Bill Clinton was out campaigning for Kamala Harris and said Laken Riley's death "probably wouldn't have happened" if the border had been secured by her. Yes, this was Clinton campaigning for Harris.

At another campaign stop, Clinton dipped into the Great Replacement conspiracy theory that's so popular among the far-right.

Bill Clinton on migrants: "Most Americans recognize ... we got the lowest birthrate we’ve had in well over a hundred years, we’re not a replacement level, which means we’ve gotta have somebody come here if we want to grow the economy" pic.twitter.com/PdLvxeuAtM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2024

So in order to grow the economy, we have to leave the border wide open and take in more than a million illegal immigrants every year?

Every maga I've ever seen complain about immigrants taking American jobs would never do this. pic.twitter.com/YnL3iJCB2g — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) October 12, 2024

Every progressive inevitably makes one of two arguments about immigration:



“But who will pick the cotton?”



or



“You deserved to be replaced” https://t.co/UW95PXQ4Wo — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 13, 2024

The vegetables will all rot on the vine if we don't have an open border. We don't see the illegal immigrants being put up in hotel rooms in New York City picking broccoli.

Advocate for unlimited abortion, then complain we need a new slave workforce to do menial laboring https://t.co/xuHOBD21ID — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 14, 2024

Notice the word “replacement” — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2024

Wait, I thought the Great Replacement Theory was an alt-Right thing? — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 14, 2024

Every liberal scandal goes like this



“It’s absolutely not happening.”



“On very rare occasions it’s occurring.”



“Yes, it’s happening, but it’s for our own good.” — Jackson Peeven 🇺🇸 (@JPeeven1) October 14, 2024

The Democrats have spent years actively discouraging Americans from starting families, and then blame Americans for not starting enough families, therefore, leaving them no choice but to import illegals to replace that.



But we're also not supposed to talk about "replacement." — The Commentation (@TheCommentation) October 14, 2024

Acknowledging he wants immigrants for their slave labor and kids. — Unfrosted Poptart (@unfrostedpoptrt) October 14, 2024

It's happening and why it's a good thing 🙈 — Trump's Revenge (@ThirdRomeRising) October 14, 2024

Yes, legally, with something to offer, not for a handout. — brian 🪐🚀🔭 (@BrianScipioni) October 14, 2024

How about immigration that is:



-Meritocratic

-Diverse

-Legal



Allowing a mass run at the borders is not a way to grow the economy and sustain a viable society. It is self destructive. He knows that. — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) October 14, 2024

Fox News reported last year that illegal immigrants cost the United States $450 billion per year. That doesn't sound like growing the economy. And the New York Post reported in August that illegal immigration was going to cost more than $5 billion in shelters, security, and food, and would likely double in 2025. We're not sure how handing out pre-paid debit cards to illegal immigrants grows the economy, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams somehow thinks it does.

Quiet part out loud — Natalie Giordano (@XSuspendedMee) October 14, 2024

At least this is an honest take — Turb0Kat (@turb0kat) October 14, 2024

We're not sure if Clinton is campaigning for Harris or for Donald Trump.

***