Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado

It was late August when we all saw videos of Venezuelan gang members carrying AK-47s going door-to-door in an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. The police chief and the governor said there was no gang problem, but letters from the law firm managing the apartments said that “Aurora Multi-Family Projects have been forcibly taken control of by gang(s) that have immigrated here from Venezuela.” The Colorado attorney general, the FBI, and DHS all knew about it and did nothing. Rep. Jason Crow said that "those exaggerating and distorting the Aurora gang issue need to stop."

How about stopping the gangs?

Donald Trump held a rally in Aurora and you can tell how it went from the headlines: "Trump Rally in Aurora, Colo., Is Marked by Nativist Attacks," reported the New York Times. "Trump proposes 'Operation Aurora,' escalates migrant rhetoric at Colo. rally" reported USA Today. An outlet called Westword reported that "Trump Goes All In on Venezuelan Gang Alarmism in Aurora."

You know the drill … when Trump said that rapists were coming across the border, Democrats and the media reported that he'd claimed all Mexicans were rapists. And it goes the same for gang members, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. It doesn't matter that Trump singles out gang members — it's reported that he went after Hispanics.

Ace reporter Aaron Rupar was on the case:

I'm going to put together a thread covering Trump's speech in Aurora, Colorado, backdropped by signs reading "DEPORT ILLEGALS NOW" and "END MIGRANT CRIME." Follow along for clips and commentary 👇 pic.twitter.com/dggeqZ9DwG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2024

Deport illegals now? End migrant crime? That's unheard of.

Stephen Miller is pointing at photos of Hispanics and getting Trump fans in Aurora to boo and yell at them pic.twitter.com/TgYnmXrwF1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2024

Those "photos of Hispanics" were mug shots of Venezuelan gang members who'd been arrested. But to Rupar they're just Hispanics.

He was pointing at the mugshots of gang members who have been arrested for terrorizing people in Aurora, you lying cretin https://t.co/uacv73dnaH pic.twitter.com/q12l48lIay — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2024

Rupar is a prime example of a leftist who claims to care about the Latino community but as soon as it's politically convenient for him to mislead his audience about real problems like Tren de Aragua, which were the photos on stage, he's more than happy to do so.



It's the same… https://t.co/Lq3QfodFbR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 12, 2024

… It's the same playbook when Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals" and the fake news said he was talking about all immigrants. It's disgusting because leftists don't care. They don't care TdA's primary victims are in the Latino community. They don't care about the terror foreign gangs are causing within the county. They only see Latinos as a political tool. Never believe their fake outage.

No, your statement is racist - these are full fledged gang members ( that is what DJT is referring to)



I’m Hispanic and I agree with President Trump. But you make it seem like Hispanics can’t be differentiated from MS-13 or Barrio 18, Tren de Aragua etc… that is racist.



Many… https://t.co/EQjM0yLBI7 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 12, 2024

… Many of these gang members go in and destroy the neighborhoods of immigrants - with blackmail, gang recruitment. extortion, drug sales, other felonies etc… Trump is right - it’s already happening under Biden and Harris - why wouldn’t it continue

Serial fabulist Rupar reported that Trump said "migrants" are "rapists" and "criminals." That set off Sen. Chris Murphy, who couldn't handle rapists and murderers being called rapists and murderers.

The most vile, overtly racist screed of the campaign. It portends a dystopian country if he wins - with open air prison camps, the rule of law suspended, and neighbors turned against neighbors.



We cannot let this happen. His vision of America is not America. https://t.co/PiQ10jLrMJ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 12, 2024

Rupar also claimed the racism was "right out in the open" when Trump posted a photo of MS-13 gang members to Truth Social. MS-13 … the gang whose motto is "kill, rape, control."

The racism is right out in the open pic.twitter.com/6yY5KIxDcp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2024

Aaron, so focused on fake race baiting, doesn’t recognize dangerous violent gang members and criminals. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) October 12, 2024

Americans don’t want Venezuelan gangs taking root in our country. This isn’t that controversial. — Paul J.J.E. (@zinemagilea) October 11, 2024

I don’t want any of those gang fuckers near me or my kids. Call me whatever you want. Don’t care. — MisterBobDobolina (@dobolina_mister) October 12, 2024

Maybe that's why Trump is doing so well in the polls — he believes we shouldn't have an open border for gang members. Maybe we should keep them out.

At a later rally in Reno, Nevada, Trump proposed Operation Aurora:

"I will round up the illegal alien gang members, and they will be put in jail or thrown out of our country until not a single one is left—and we're going to call it OPERATION AURORA."



-President Trumppic.twitter.com/vV9pwxiNs9 — GOP (@GOP) October 12, 2024

He will round up "the illegal alien gang members." Not all Hispanics. Gang members.

Oh no … Trump appeared in front of signs reading "Deport Illegals Now" and "End Migrant Crime."

President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene into saying the name of Laken "Lincoln" Riley, who was beaten to death by a Venezuelan national who was here illegally. That's how much of a blind eye the Democrats want to turn to crime by illegal immigrants.

We'll see if the voters choose Kamala Harris and four more years of a wide open border.

