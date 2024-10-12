Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and...
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Cl...
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to...
Iran DOUBLES DOWN on Threats to Assassinate Donald Trump, So Let's Take Them...
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...
Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left...
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administr...
VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was...
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...

Let's Talk About Donald Trump's 'Racist' Rally in Aurora, Colorado

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It was late August when we all saw videos of Venezuelan gang members carrying AK-47s going door-to-door in an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado. The police chief and the governor said there was no gang problem, but letters from the law firm managing the apartments said that “Aurora Multi-Family Projects have been forcibly taken control of by gang(s) that have immigrated here from Venezuela.” The Colorado attorney general, the FBI, and DHS all knew about it and did nothing. Rep. Jason Crow said that "those exaggerating and distorting the Aurora gang issue need to stop."

Advertisement

How about stopping the gangs?

Donald Trump held a rally in Aurora and you can tell how it went from the headlines: "Trump Rally in Aurora, Colo., Is Marked by Nativist Attacks," reported the New York Times. "Trump proposes 'Operation Aurora,' escalates migrant rhetoric at Colo. rally" reported USA Today. An outlet called Westword reported that "Trump Goes All In on Venezuelan Gang Alarmism in Aurora."

You know the drill … when Trump said that rapists were coming across the border, Democrats and the media reported that he'd claimed all Mexicans were rapists. And it goes the same for gang members, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. It doesn't matter that Trump singles out gang members — it's reported that he went after Hispanics.

Ace reporter Aaron Rupar was on the case:

Deport illegals now? End migrant crime? That's unheard of.

Those "photos of Hispanics" were mug shots of Venezuelan gang members who'd been arrested. But to Rupar they're just Hispanics.

Recommended

Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

… 

It's the same playbook when Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals" and the fake news said he was talking about all immigrants.

It's disgusting because leftists don't care. They don't care TdA's primary victims are in the Latino community. They don't care about the terror foreign gangs are causing within the county. They only see Latinos as a political tool. 

Never believe their fake outage.

… Many of these gang members go in and destroy the neighborhoods of immigrants - with blackmail, gang recruitment. extortion, drug sales, other felonies etc… Trump is right - it’s already happening under Biden and Harris - why wouldn’t it continue

Serial fabulist Rupar reported that Trump said "migrants" are "rapists" and "criminals." That set off Sen. Chris Murphy, who couldn't handle rapists and murderers being called rapists and murderers.

Advertisement

Rupar also claimed the racism was "right out in the open" when Trump posted a photo of MS-13 gang members to Truth Social. MS-13 … the gang whose motto is "kill, rape, control."

Maybe that's why Trump is doing so well in the polls — he believes we shouldn't have an open border for gang members. Maybe we should keep them out.

At a later rally in Reno, Nevada, Trump proposed Operation Aurora:

Advertisement

He will round up "the illegal alien gang members." Not all Hispanics. Gang members.

Oh no … Trump appeared in front of signs reading "Deport Illegals Now" and "End Migrant Crime."

President Joe Biden had to be shamed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene into saying the name of Laken "Lincoln" Riley, who was beaten to death by a Venezuelan national who was here illegally. That's how much of a blind eye the Democrats want to turn to crime by illegal immigrants.

We'll see if the voters choose Kamala Harris and four more years of a wide open border.

***

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY COLORADO DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEVADA AARON RUPAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says It’s the MAGA Gang Bringing Crime to Our Communities
Brett T.
Tim Walz Says All Trump and Vance Know How to Manufacture Is Bulls**t
Brett T.
'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail for Harris
Doug P.
Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Climate Change
Amy Curtis
Here's a Nat'l Poll of Black Voters That's 'Brutal for Harris' (Compare to Biden's 2020 Number)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Amy Curtis
Advertisement