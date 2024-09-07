Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must Live Under a Rock

It was just our imagination .... running away with us. Apparently, that is what a Colorado Congressman wants America to believe about the 'alleged' gang problem in Aurora, Colorado.

Advertisement

Those exaggerating and distorting the Aurora gang issue need to stop. Their misrepresentations are not based in reality.



I've met and spoken with federal law enforcement and local leaders: the gang issues are being grossly exaggerated and misrepresented.



Current gang activity… — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 7, 2024

Basically, he is saying gang activity is bad ALL OVER Colorado,so why are the big babies in Aurora complaining. Maybe, he should take a minute and listen to his own words. Just because gang activity is ALSO bad in other areas of Colorado, isn't comforting. It should be alarming.

Crow needs you to believe that violent crime and illegal immigration aren't a big deal...



Why? Because voters might hold him and his collaborators accountable.



Gun bans and bringing in large amounts of immigrants are part of his agenda... any narrative that shows what a bad… https://t.co/bRkv95TnyG — FreeStateColorado (@FreeStateColor1) September 7, 2024

Boom! He's afraid voters might expect him to start doing his job.

You talked to law enforcement and local leaders. 🙄 Did you talk to Danielle Jurinsky, Aurora Councilwoman, did you talk to any of the tenants? Probably not. You are disgusting as a representative of Colorado citizens. https://t.co/Fs593GhaBS — GSD (@2c2h1d) September 7, 2024

Exactly! Maybe he just isn't talking to the right people.

Nothing pisses libs off more than Republicans noticing the consequences of Democrat rule. https://t.co/Jv6wvEL8gl — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 (@hampprescott) September 7, 2024

How dare those pesky Republicans?

Good rule to follow is when Democrats tell you something really bad isn’t worth paying attention to, pay even more attention to that thing. https://t.co/I1uzQd19W4 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 7, 2024

It also means it will likely come out in the news in about 6 months that is is now a HUGE problem and shame on the GOP for not doing more back when they first noticed it.

Democrats hate American citizens. Personal safety at risk and being forced out of your apartment because of the TdA is just “exaggeration.” Horrible. https://t.co/1pY4v9BJd3 — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) September 7, 2024

It's totally normal to have foreign terrorist networks (foreign gangs) operating in middle American cities. Nothing to see here guys. Jason says it's totally cool and under control https://t.co/P7riyWMyP4 — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) September 7, 2024

Colorado leadership has shown us time and time again that we are on our own out here.



It really is the Wild West once again.



Protect yourselves, your family and community.



Nobody else is coming to save us. https://t.co/cSD6tJODao — K. L. March (@two_bysea) September 7, 2024

Advertisement

The comparisons are really stunning, actually.

Democrat Colorado Congressman claims Tren de Aragua headlines in Aurora are exaggerated - says it’s part of normal gang activity.



But normal gang activity doesn’t include allowing the mass catch & release of a foreign prison gang at the southern border, which politicians… https://t.co/1ZEseuXJ0B — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 7, 2024

Fox News journalist who has been doing ACTUAL work reporting on the situation at the border disagrees. Bill's word is more believable, to be honest.