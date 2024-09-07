Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
Colorado Congressman Says Gang Activity is a Myth, But Residents Think He Must Live Under a Rock

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on September 07, 2024
Meme

It was just our imagination .... running away with us. Apparently, that is what a Colorado Congressman wants America to believe about the 'alleged' gang problem in Aurora, Colorado.

Basically, he is saying gang activity is bad ALL OVER Colorado,so why are the big babies in Aurora complaining. Maybe, he should take a minute and listen to his own words. Just because gang activity is ALSO bad in other areas of Colorado, isn't comforting. It should be alarming.

Boom! He's afraid voters might expect him to start doing his job.

Exactly! Maybe he just isn't talking to the right people.

How dare those pesky Republicans?

It also means it will likely come out in the news in about 6 months that is is now a HUGE problem and shame on the GOP for not doing more back when they first noticed it.

The comparisons are really stunning, actually.

Fox News journalist who has been doing ACTUAL work reporting on the situation at the border disagrees. Bill's word is more believable, to be honest.

