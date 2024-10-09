Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis...
Republicans Plan to Use Kamala's Terrible Appearance on 'The View' to End Her...
This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat...
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel...
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College...
WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop

Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 09, 2024
"The Late Show" YouTube video: "Puppetry In The First Degree"

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her media blitz by sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert last night. Colbert is all-in for Harris just as he was all-in for Joe Biden in 2020. Maze Moore dug up this flashback video of Colbert going on a rant before the 2020 election about the Trump administration losing track of 545 migrant children.

As Twitchy reported in September, the Biden-Harris administration had lost track of 291,000 unaccompanied minors. We're so surprised Colbert didn't ask Harris about that last night.

… sex trafficking.

For some reason Stephen Colbert didn't think it was important enough to bring up while drinking beer with Kamala.

It's like the uproar over President Trump keeping kids in cages, when in fact those cages were built during the Obama administration.

Everything about the border is magnitudes worse, but you don't see Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crying against a parking lot fence wearing all white.

***

