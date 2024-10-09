Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her media blitz by sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert last night. Colbert is all-in for Harris just as he was all-in for Joe Biden in 2020. Maze Moore dug up this flashback video of Colbert going on a rant before the 2020 election about the Trump administration losing track of 545 migrant children.
As Twitchy reported in September, the Biden-Harris administration had lost track of 291,000 unaccompanied minors. We're so surprised Colbert didn't ask Harris about that last night.
Before the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert said it was immoral to vote for Trump because his administration had lost track of 545 migrant children.— MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2024
The Harris/Biden administration has lost track of hundreds of thousands of migrant children, many sold into labor and sex… pic.twitter.com/6qbI03aylM
… sex trafficking.
For some reason Stephen Colbert didn't think it was important enough to bring up while drinking beer with Kamala.
It's like the uproar over President Trump keeping kids in cages, when in fact those cages were built during the Obama administration.
Colbert doesn't really care about children.— Bob Starr (@Bobisheretohelp) October 9, 2024
He only says what his handlers tell him too.
Total criminal shill.
Yes, that's what makes that fake outrage preaching so disgusting. He couldn't care less about migrant kids.— MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2024
Maybe, just maybe, it was never about the kids for Stephen...— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) October 9, 2024
Maybe he is just a propagandistic hack that will use any means necessary to attack republicans and help democrats... pic.twitter.com/zmi9TUmmNt
Recommended
Border Czar Kamala Harris loses once America finds out about what she did 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ea0vBESKg0— Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) October 9, 2024
Stephen Colbert is an elitist piece of shit who doesn’t care about children.— Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 9, 2024
Selective outrage much, Colbert?— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 9, 2024
The hypocrisy is staggering!
In 2020, Stephen Colbert said it was immoral to vote for Trump because 545 migrant kids were lost. Now, the Harris/Biden administration has lost track of hundreds of thousands!
They don't care about kids, they care about bashing Trump. pic.twitter.com/uB4B2TdYK4— Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) October 9, 2024
They're all propaganda media.— Reality Check (@XvirtueSignaler) October 9, 2024
Hmmm, I'm sure he just overlooked that part, with all the joy and everything.— Mel🇺🇸🙈🙉🙊 (@melfeelswaggish) October 9, 2024
I know there's a finite number of things to be outraged about, but this definitely doesn't get covered enough.— Brian Freed (@BrianFreed) October 9, 2024
Where’s the outrage on the left when the world really needs it?— Francisco Chevez (@fchevez1203) October 9, 2024
Colbert is a political hack and never really cared about those children. It was simply something meant to paint Trump and uncaring and out of touch.— Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 9, 2024
Now that it’s team Harris losing hundreds of thousands and children, he won’t touch the issue.
Everything about the border is magnitudes worse, but you don't see Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crying against a parking lot fence wearing all white.
***
