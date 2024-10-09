Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up her media blitz by sharing a beer with Stephen Colbert last night. Colbert is all-in for Harris just as he was all-in for Joe Biden in 2020. Maze Moore dug up this flashback video of Colbert going on a rant before the 2020 election about the Trump administration losing track of 545 migrant children.

As Twitchy reported in September, the Biden-Harris administration had lost track of 291,000 unaccompanied minors. We're so surprised Colbert didn't ask Harris about that last night.

Before the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert said it was immoral to vote for Trump because his administration had lost track of 545 migrant children.



The Harris/Biden administration has lost track of hundreds of thousands of migrant children, many sold into labor and sex… pic.twitter.com/6qbI03aylM — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2024

… sex trafficking. For some reason Stephen Colbert didn't think it was important enough to bring up while drinking beer with Kamala.

It's like the uproar over President Trump keeping kids in cages, when in fact those cages were built during the Obama administration.

Colbert doesn't really care about children.

He only says what his handlers tell him too.

Total criminal shill. — Bob Starr (@Bobisheretohelp) October 9, 2024

Yes, that's what makes that fake outrage preaching so disgusting. He couldn't care less about migrant kids. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, it was never about the kids for Stephen...



Maybe he is just a propagandistic hack that will use any means necessary to attack republicans and help democrats... pic.twitter.com/zmi9TUmmNt — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) October 9, 2024

Border Czar Kamala Harris loses once America finds out about what she did 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ea0vBESKg0 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) October 9, 2024

Stephen Colbert is an elitist piece of shit who doesn’t care about children. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 9, 2024

Selective outrage much, Colbert?



The hypocrisy is staggering!



In 2020, Stephen Colbert said it was immoral to vote for Trump because 545 migrant kids were lost. Now, the Harris/Biden administration has lost track of hundreds of thousands! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 9, 2024

They don't care about kids, they care about bashing Trump. pic.twitter.com/uB4B2TdYK4 — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) October 9, 2024

They're all propaganda media. — Reality Check (@XvirtueSignaler) October 9, 2024

Hmmm, I'm sure he just overlooked that part, with all the joy and everything. — Mel🇺🇸🙈🙉🙊 (@melfeelswaggish) October 9, 2024

I know there's a finite number of things to be outraged about, but this definitely doesn't get covered enough. — Brian Freed (@BrianFreed) October 9, 2024

Where’s the outrage on the left when the world really needs it? — Francisco Chevez (@fchevez1203) October 9, 2024

Colbert is a political hack and never really cared about those children. It was simply something meant to paint Trump and uncaring and out of touch.



Now that it’s team Harris losing hundreds of thousands and children, he won’t touch the issue. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 9, 2024

Everything about the border is magnitudes worse, but you don't see Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crying against a parking lot fence wearing all white.

***