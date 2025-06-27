Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain...
IOC Chief’s Bold Stand: Vows to Shield Women’s Sports from Trans Athlete Surge

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on June 27, 2025

There is some encouraging news in women's sports. Let's hope this woman follows through on what she says. Fingers crossed. 

The new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, addressed the topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports at her first official news conference since taking over on Thursday, and said that there is “overwhelming support” by IOC members to protect the female category. 

“We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness,” Coventry said. 

“But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area.”

The new president added that there is “unanimous” support for coming to an agreement about how to amend the policy, and suggested the IOC may take inspiration from the World Athletics policy, which restricts biological males from competing in women’s sports if those males have gone through male puberty. 

It should never have been acceptable. 

Trans activists insist it's 'rare' and hardly ever happens though. 

Don't get your hopes up too high, but fingers crossed. 

The voices of women are starting to be heard. 

The science is clear. Men are stronger, faster and bulkier than women. It is not fair. That should be the end of the conversation. 

They don't compete in their own events because they aren't good enough to be competitive against other men. They are mediocre men who can't beat elite male athletes so they take it out on women. 

SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

