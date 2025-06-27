IOC Chief’s Bold Stand: Vows to Shield Women’s Sports from Trans Athlete Surge

There is some encouraging news in women's sports. Let's hope this woman follows through on what she says. Fingers crossed.

New Olympics chief calls for ‘protecting’ women’s category amid global trans athlete wave https://t.co/5VR76jRFO9 pic.twitter.com/f0DSMGJIR2 — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2025

The new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, addressed the topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports at her first official news conference since taking over on Thursday, and said that there is “overwhelming support” by IOC members to protect the female category. “We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness,” Coventry said. “But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area.” The new president added that there is “unanimous” support for coming to an agreement about how to amend the policy, and suggested the IOC may take inspiration from the World Athletics policy, which restricts biological males from competing in women’s sports if those males have gone through male puberty.

The so-called trans men or a bunch of punks.

They can't beat men so they want to beat women.

How this was able to be okay for so long is beyond me https://t.co/WayTy2WH3U — Marco (@Marco886433) June 27, 2025

It should never have been acceptable.

"... nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of the podium because they have been beaten out by transgender athletes..."

This needs to stop. https://t.co/PE5ben2csA — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@Furrystoat) June 27, 2025

Trans activists insist it's 'rare' and hardly ever happens though.

The IOC is waking up. https://t.co/BHvHVg2qWN — Lady Reason (@LadyReasonCA) June 27, 2025

Hopefully she is sincere and protects women in sport! — C A Botha (@CarlBotha2) June 27, 2025

Don't get your hopes up too high, but fingers crossed.

Finally. Thank you. This needs to stop. — Mrs. Stacy Sullivan (@MrsSullivan2004) June 27, 2025

oh this convo’s about to get real loud 🫢🔥 — Luna🌸 (@TooCuteLuna) June 27, 2025

The voices of women are starting to be heard.

Interesting take on protecting women's categories, science should definitely guide these decisions. Looking forward to seeing the IOC's next steps! 🥊🔬 — Syed Rafi (@SyedRafi_SR) June 27, 2025

The science is clear. Men are stronger, faster and bulkier than women. It is not fair. That should be the end of the conversation.

Trans athletes should participate in their own original sex in events. Men should not be competing against women. — MARLA (@SharkGoddess) June 27, 2025

Why don’t Trans have their own separate division? Instead of interfering with men’s and women’s divisions??? — Nancy A Powell (@nancypowell45) June 27, 2025

They don't compete in their own events because they aren't good enough to be competitive against other men. They are mediocre men who can't beat elite male athletes so they take it out on women.