60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own Boss

Apparently, the journalists (using the term very loosely) at 60 Minutes are demanding they get to select their new leader or they will 'revolt'. Wonder what a revolt of a bunch of pantywaisted Leftists consists of?

Correspondents at “60 Minutes” are pressuring CBS News parent Paramount Global to hand the reins of the iconic show to a longtime insider — or risk a revolt from the tight-knit newsroom, according to a report.

All seven of the current correspondents at “60 Minutes” — Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim and Cecilia Vega — signed a letter last month urging Paramount co-CEO George Cheeks to officially name Tanya Simon as the show’s executive producer, the Status newsletter reported on Friday.

Simon — the daughter of late “60 Minutes” correspondent Bob Simon who has been serving as interim executive producer since April — is widely seen by staff as the natural successor to Bill Owens, who resigned this spring over what he described as editorial meddling by the network’s parent company.

