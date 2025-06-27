60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own Boss

Apparently, the journalists (using the term very loosely) at 60 Minutes are demanding they get to select their new leader or they will 'revolt'. Wonder what a revolt of a bunch of pantywaisted Leftists consists of?
‘60 Minutes’ correspondents demand CBS News make Tanya Simon executive producer — or face ‘revolt’: report https://t.co/kJFN99jdCC pic.twitter.com/xdjNghfEm3— New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2025
Correspondents at “60 Minutes” are pressuring CBS News parent Paramount Global to hand the reins of the iconic show to a longtime insider — or risk a revolt from the tight-knit newsroom, according to a report.
All seven of the current correspondents at “60 Minutes” — Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, Jon Wertheim and Cecilia Vega — signed a letter last month urging Paramount co-CEO George Cheeks to officially name Tanya Simon as the show’s executive producer, the Status newsletter reported on Friday.
Simon — the daughter of late “60 Minutes” correspondent Bob Simon who has been serving as interim executive producer since April — is widely seen by staff as the natural successor to Bill Owens, who resigned this spring over what he described as editorial meddling by the network’s parent company.
These elite, coastal liberal reporters seem to have a twisted view of the employee/employer relationship.— Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) June 27, 2025
When they deposit their paychecks, there is a contractual expectation of return of service.
They don't get to captain the ship. https://t.co/hTGgp23OEM
The really don't get how a job works.
GUT that show! A total rework is in order anyway. Hire @TuckerCarlson to be the producer and have him reach out to reporters he respects to fill in.— BourbonNotScotch (@ScotchNot) June 27, 2025
Could you imagine if Tucker was the new Chief? The staff would need straight jackets.
How fast can CBS fire these correspondents?— Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) June 27, 2025
As if there aren't hundreds of thousands of journalists who would kill for a job like that. They could be easily replaced. They aren't that special or talented.
This smacks of the "revolts" at the LA Times and WaPo. How'd those work out?— The Real Maltboy (@TheRealMaltboy) June 27, 2025
Not so well.
her dad is former lying 60 Minutes’ correspondent Bob Simon....next gen liars moving forward at CBS😏— Breaking Brad (@gr8_timze) June 27, 2025
Leftists always fail upwards. It's a sight to behold.
