Chuck Todd Lauds Rudy Giuliani's Daughter's Endorsement of Kamala Harris

We did a post on how young liberals looked at Tim Walz as the father they lost to Fox News. Walz has been dubbed "America's dad," after all.

Rudy Giuliani's daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, wrote a powerful piece for Vanity Fair endorsing Kamala Harris. "Trump took my dad from me," she writes. "Please don't let him take our country too."

NBC News' Chuck Todd was moved, and praised Giuliani's strength to share her story publically.

This was a tough and sad read. It’s also very well written. Took real strength to share this publicly. https://t.co/nj1WQ7Y2cx — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) September 30, 2024

It's not only well written, it's already been written. Vanity Fair gave Giuliani space in 2020 to declare her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Such strength to write the same article you did four years ago. https://t.co/RcnPYPY6Qd pic.twitter.com/knadVdrctx — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 30, 2024

It probably gets easier every time she writes it.

Someone’s not getting enough attention. Who even knew Guiliani had a daughter? Fewer people care. Even fewer people care what she thinks. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) September 30, 2024

Leftism has no originality. It is stale at the core. — AniMamin (@cham4mark) October 1, 2024

Stunning and brave. — Cheryl Drury (@CherylDrury10) October 1, 2024

Didn't change one voters mind... — Tim Tracey (@mindysdad11) October 1, 2024

What a wacko it takes to publicly destroy your family like this woman. She must have always hated her dad. — Read Brave New World. Now. (@drosepa) October 1, 2024

Any brain dead moron reading Vanity Fair isn’t voting for Trump anyway. Just more yelling into their echo chamber. — Garrett (@Garrett00101922) October 1, 2024

Democrats love splitting up families. That’s like in their top 3 goals — MOST MASCULINE DEM VOTER (@Curt1589680) October 1, 2024

It works both ways this year … Tim Walz's family are all voting for Donald Trump. We don't see their stunning and brave piece in Vanity Fair being promoted by Chuck Todd.

Wow, what endorsements these are. Rudy Giuliani's daughter. And John McCain's son. And then there's always Mary Trump for the media to run to.

