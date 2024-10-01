Chuck Todd Lauds Rudy Giuliani's Daughter's Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

We did a post on how young liberals looked at Tim Walz as the father they lost to Fox News. Walz has been dubbed "America's dad," after all. 

Rudy Giuliani's daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, wrote a powerful piece for Vanity Fair endorsing Kamala Harris. "Trump took my dad from me," she writes. "Please don't let him take our country too."

NBC News' Chuck Todd was moved, and praised Giuliani's strength to share her story publically.

It's not only well written, it's already been written. Vanity Fair gave Giuliani space in 2020 to declare her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

It probably gets easier every time she writes it.

It works both ways this year … Tim Walz's family are all voting for Donald Trump. We don't see their stunning and brave piece in Vanity Fair being promoted by Chuck Todd.

Wow, what endorsements these are. Rudy Giuliani's daughter. And John McCain's son. And then there's always Mary Trump for the media to run to.

***

