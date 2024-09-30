Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On

The thing about social media is that you don't have to post. You certainly don't have to dance around in your White Dudes for Harris T-shirt and upload it to the internet. There's no deep meaning to this post … as Paul A. Szypula asks, "Can you handle this cringe?"

Kamala Harris had better hope there are a lot of White Dudes for Harris out there, because as MSNBC reported, "It's men. The real struggle for the Harris campaign is young men, all the men, men of color, white men."

Remember this?

These are the guys running “White Dudes for Harris” lmfao pic.twitter.com/zsgHspDTeX — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 28, 2024

Anyway, here's the unofficial White Dudes for Harris dance:

Can you handle this cringe? pic.twitter.com/JFWygFMlp8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 29, 2024

So much joy!

As a woman, this is the best birth control I’ve ever seen. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 29, 2024

I've never been so dry in my life pic.twitter.com/cHjHmbKFkj — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 29, 2024

I tried to see if I could handle it. I could not. — Monica 🇺🇸 (@BasedItems) September 29, 2024

No way he thought this was a good idea for a video 💀 — Driving Astronaut (@Astronaut1980) September 29, 2024

Communism zaps testosterone. — Irene BritUSA (@irenebritusa) September 29, 2024

His wife either left him or he’s a complete doormat. Confirmed. ✅ — MattA (@MattAAW) September 29, 2024

Why did you have to show me the gayest thing on the Internet today, why? — Konstelation (@Konstelation) September 29, 2024

60 years of soy. — Matthew Wayne 🇺🇸 (@Am_deSaliis1203) September 29, 2024

Hey … Jen Psaki has assured us that white dudes like Doug Emhoff are "reshaping masculinity."

Why are they like this??? — Viola Vain (@violavain) September 29, 2024

We don't know.

