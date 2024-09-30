Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On

Elon Musk Declares Sen. Scott Wiener an ‘Utter Scumbag’
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 30, 2024
Meme

The thing about social media is that you don't have to post. You certainly don't have to dance around in your White Dudes for Harris T-shirt and upload it to the internet. There's no deep meaning to this post … as Paul A. Szypula asks, "Can you handle this cringe?"

Kamala Harris had better hope there are a lot of White Dudes for Harris out there, because as MSNBC reported, "It's men. The real struggle for the Harris campaign is young men, all the men, men of color, white men."

Remember this?

Anyway, here's the unofficial White Dudes for Harris dance:

So much joy!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hey … Jen Psaki has assured us that white dudes like Doug Emhoff are "reshaping masculinity."

We don't know.

***

