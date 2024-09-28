‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Democrats Should Know Their Unhinged Lies Harm Their Base, Too

Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

This spring, someone asked White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby if the United States supported Israel’s intention to eliminate Hamas, to which he responded, “You’re not going to eliminate an ideology through military operations.” You can if you eliminate everyone who lives by that ideology.

Dyab Abou Jahjah had a similar take on Hassan Nasrallah, former head of Hezbollah who was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike.

He sounds like he's writing the obituary for the Washington Post.

More men will join "the resistance." And word on the street is that Nasrallah's replacement has already been eliminated by the iDF.

Nasrallah is not a person. He's an ex-person, a dead terrorist along with his terrorist buddies.

***

