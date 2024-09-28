Hot Take: Hassan Nasrallah Is Not a Person; He Is an Idea

This spring, someone asked White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby if the United States supported Israel’s intention to eliminate Hamas, to which he responded, “You’re not going to eliminate an ideology through military operations.” You can if you eliminate everyone who lives by that ideology.

Advertisement

Dyab Abou Jahjah had a similar take on Hassan Nasrallah, former head of Hezbollah who was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike.

Nasrallah is not a person. He is an idea. He is a cause. He is a way. pic.twitter.com/SccWtztUAs — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) September 27, 2024

He sounds like he's writing the obituary for the Washington Post.

But mostly he's a corpse. https://t.co/C92zQyDmvq — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 28, 2024

Please. He was wholly invented by the mullahs of Iran. His idea was death. His cause was death. His way was death. And now he's dead. Buh-bye. — Meryl Yourish (@MerylYourish) September 28, 2024

Where there was a hateful, evil man, there is now only ash. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 28, 2024

Nasrallah is not a person. He is dust. — Muscular Juice 📟 (@Ghost2_elsha256) September 27, 2024

Nasrallah is a dead person. He was a bad idea. He was a lost cause. He is the wrong way. https://t.co/u88qy1B1uh — Pookiedr (@Pookiedr) September 28, 2024

That “idea” is spread all over beruit now. 📟



Also: it’s hilarious how you guys think actual ability just doesn’t matter. So he had no talent for command or organization? Sure, Jan. https://t.co/KU1eL2V2w6 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 28, 2024

He is none of those.



He is a mist. https://t.co/sJwohkJ0FK — Beef Swellington🍌 (@foundgum) September 28, 2024

Correct. What idiocy to think killing Nasrallah will end the fight for freedom. To the contrary. More men will join the resistance. https://t.co/Gjudhth7WI — THE GREY FOX (@olivegoil) September 27, 2024

More men will join "the resistance." And word on the street is that Nasrallah's replacement has already been eliminated by the iDF.

Nasrallah is not a person. He's an ex-person, a dead terrorist along with his terrorist buddies.

***