Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 23, 2024
Twitchy

When Kamala Harris released her economic policies, they consisted of Soviet-style price controls and laws prohibiting price gouging by big corporations. As we reported this weekend, though, Harris herself said, "it’s very few of them that do this." So, in her first 100 days, she's going to prioritize price gouging, even though she says it's not happening.

A surrogate for Harris, Democratic strategist Kelly Hyman appeared on Fox News and was asked about her plan to lower grocery prices. Things did not go smoothly for her.

… Let’s talk about lowering the grocery costs because that’s something that’s brought up. The viewers can look at this online. She talks about certain things in regards to advancing the first federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries to set clear rules to the road to make it clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers as well.”

Sandra Smith: “Is that happening?”

Kamala surrogate: “Not at this moment, no. This is her plan that’s laid out for the first 100 days when she becomes President of the United States of America.”

Sandra Smith: “Price gouging, is that currently happening?”

Kamala surrogate: “In regards — I don’t know exactly if that’s currently happening or not because I’m not privy to that type of information but the people are costing a lot of money in regards to groceries.”

Sandra Smith: “It seems like you’re having a hard time articulating her plan and that adds to the frustration of voters.”

Kamala surrogate: “I’m not! Honestly that’s not true. Please. I’m constantly being interrupted by you. Which as a woman - I think is disrespectful.”

Sandra Smith: “Final thought?”

Kamala surrogate: “Thank you so much for having me.”

"I'm not privy to that type of information but the people are costing a lot of money in regards to groceries." As vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told a crowd over the weekend, we can't afford four more years of this. Why doesn't Harris get together with the president and do something about price gouging right now if that's what causing groceries to cost so much?

"Which as a woman — I think is disrespectful." Play the poor woman card with another woman … weak.

It shouldn't have been a tough question: What is Harris' plan to lower grocery costs?

Advertisement

It'll be even more painful to live through if Harris somehow wins the election.

***

