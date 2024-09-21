Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like...
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Your Betters Have Spoken: 'Let Them Eat Bugs'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
BRING IT ON: Trump Vows to End Sanctuary Cities Using 'Full Weight' of...
Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots
Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years...
Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate
Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've...
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
LOL WUT?! Missouri Dem STRAIGHT UP Lies About SAVE Act Preventing Married Women...
What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face...
Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As...

James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 21, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ignored the First Amendment entirely and signed a bill banning you from distributing "an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content."

Advertisement

What's materially deceptive about that?

Newsom even announced Friday that he would not rule out legal action against Elon Musk for posting or reporting AI-generated memes.

We're sure Musk is quaking in his boots and the first lawsuits challenging California's unconstitutional ban are already being drawn up.

California's James Woods decided the best way to fight a ban on memes was with more memes:

We don't know who created that meme, but Wood just shared it with his more than 4 million followers on X. Could this be considered materially deceptive content? Who knows? It looks pretty accurate to us.

Recommended

Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics
Brett T.
Advertisement

Seriously, is there any accommodation for a sense of humor?

Credit to whoever came up with this meme and the governor who inspired it.

***

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM JAMES WOODS MEME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics
Brett T.
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative
Doug P.
Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate
Brett T.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
Brett T.
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Brett T.
Twitter Laughs as Rashida Tlaib Denounces Cartoon That Accurately Captures Her Hateful Ideology
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics Brett T.
Advertisement