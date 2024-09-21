James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes

As Twitchy reported this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ignored the First Amendment entirely and signed a bill banning you from distributing "an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content."
It’s illegal to post this in California now. https://t.co/lPIbzl75O4 pic.twitter.com/H70WYM3W3T— Storm (@stormrobinson) September 18, 2024
What's materially deceptive about that?
Newsom even announced Friday that he would not rule out legal action against Elon Musk for posting or reporting AI-generated memes.
We're sure Musk is quaking in his boots and the first lawsuits challenging California's unconstitutional ban are already being drawn up.
California's James Woods decided the best way to fight a ban on memes was with more memes:
September 21, 2024
We don't know who created that meme, but Wood just shared it with his more than 4 million followers on X. Could this be considered materially deceptive content? Who knows? It looks pretty accurate to us.
Love it. pic.twitter.com/YCe1OXGvf4— Jarod Mitchell (@jarodmitchellx) September 21, 2024
Gavin no like meme.— Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) September 21, 2024
Gavin cry big.
September 21, 2024
This made me spit-laugh 🤣— Tim Butler (@timbutler_) September 21, 2024
LOL. I'm confused... Is this a meme?— Hardin Longcock 🇺🇸 DO (@hardinlongcock) September 21, 2024
One of the best memes ever🤣— Mitch Humborg 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@mitchhumborg) September 21, 2024
September 21, 2024
One of the best memes ever.— Gianna 🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) September 21, 2024
I read the executive order. It is a whole lot of nothing.
Only an idiot would think this man has the authority to do this to someone.
Seriously, is there any accommodation for a sense of humor?
What a pathetic, weak, weak man.— Tom hart (@SouthpawPigpen) September 21, 2024
I almost sent this to a friend of mine but then I realised I was in the UK and could do jail time for it!— D Kelly (@D21346377) September 21, 2024
Was laughing before the punch line 🤣— Phil not Bill (@PhilipKR3) September 21, 2024
Make comedy legal again. This is hilarious 😂— Alma (@Alma67823180942) September 21, 2024
Credit to whoever came up with this meme and the governor who inspired it.
