James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes

As Twitchy reported this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ignored the First Amendment entirely and signed a bill banning you from distributing "an ad or other election communications that contain materially deceptive content."

Advertisement

What's materially deceptive about that?

Newsom even announced Friday that he would not rule out legal action against Elon Musk for posting or reporting AI-generated memes.

We're sure Musk is quaking in his boots and the first lawsuits challenging California's unconstitutional ban are already being drawn up.

California's James Woods decided the best way to fight a ban on memes was with more memes:

We don't know who created that meme, but Wood just shared it with his more than 4 million followers on X. Could this be considered materially deceptive content? Who knows? It looks pretty accurate to us.

Gavin no like meme.

Gavin cry big. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) September 21, 2024

This made me spit-laugh 🤣 — Tim Butler (@timbutler_) September 21, 2024

LOL. I'm confused... Is this a meme? — Hardin Longcock 🇺🇸 DO (@hardinlongcock) September 21, 2024

One of the best memes ever🤣 — Mitch Humborg 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@mitchhumborg) September 21, 2024

One of the best memes ever.



I read the executive order. It is a whole lot of nothing.



Only an idiot would think this man has the authority to do this to someone. — Gianna 🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) September 21, 2024

Seriously, is there any accommodation for a sense of humor?

What a pathetic, weak, weak man. — Tom hart (@SouthpawPigpen) September 21, 2024

I almost sent this to a friend of mine but then I realised I was in the UK and could do jail time for it! — D Kelly (@D21346377) September 21, 2024

Was laughing before the punch line 🤣 — Phil not Bill (@PhilipKR3) September 21, 2024

Make comedy legal again. This is hilarious 😂 — Alma (@Alma67823180942) September 21, 2024

Credit to whoever came up with this meme and the governor who inspired it.

***