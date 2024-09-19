Uncommitted Movement Won’t Endorse Kamala Harris, but Don’t Vote for Anyone Else

Despite what delusional Nancy Pelosi believes, Kamala Harris did not win an open primary. She was coronated after Joe Biden was forced out of the race by the Democrat elite, including Pelosi. The Democrats held a performative primary, and Biden was the only choice on the ballot. He garnered 14 million votes. Harris got zero. But coming in a respectable second was the write-in candidate, "Uncommitted." These were Democrats who just couldn't commit to voting for Biden as long as he was helping prolong the genocide in Gaza by supplying Israel with military aid.

There even sprung up something called the Uncommitted National Movement made up of Democrats who were threatening to stay home on Election Day rather than vote for a Democrat who wasn't able to stand up to Benjamin Netanyahu and broker a ceasefire.

The Uncommitted Movement also has decided not to endorse a candidate, although they don't want you voting for Donald Trump or being fooled into throwing away your vote for some third-party loser.

NEW: @Uncommittedmvmt will not endorse Kamala Harris, citing lack of shift on Israel.



BUT — they're urging a vote against Trump, saying he'd "accelerate the killing in Gaza." They're also urging people to "avoid third-party candidates that could inadvertently boost his chances." — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 19, 2024

In other words, hold your nose and vote for Harris.

You know every single one of them is voting for Harris.

They wanted to speak at the convention. — jeff (@brokenPrime) September 19, 2024

They had a tantrum and sat outside the Democratic National Convention protesting that because the DNC had the parents of a Hamas hostage speak a Palestinian should be given equal time at the podium. That hostage has since been executed, by the way.

So yes, they're endorsing Harris, even though she's been at Genocide Joe's side right through the Hamas war.

Hey, Uncommitted, vote for Trump to accelerate the elimination of Hamas, which is the real enemy here … right?

***