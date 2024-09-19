CNN's Andy Kaczynski Defends His Exposé on Kamala Harris
THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says This Election Is Best Example of Why We’re Afraid...
CNN's Peter Hamby Admits the Democrats Haven't Had a Cool Guy Candidate
WaPo: New Study Suggests Coronavirus Originated in Wet Market in Wuhan
'GRANDMA KILLER': Emails Show Cuomo PERSONALLY Altered COVID Nursing Home Death Numbers an...
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Has TX Law License SUSPE...
Heritage Foundation President Notes Organization Hasn't Even Endorsed Trump
John Fugelsang Tried to Play the Jesus Card With Me and It Did...
King of Cringe Tim Walz Gets Absolutely Obliterated for Lame Haircut Selfie With...
GUESS WHICH ONES: DOJ Indicts Alaska Man for Threats to Harm Six SCOTUS...
Border Czar Kamala Won't Like This! Fed Chair Blames Illegal Immigration for Rising...
UH OH! AOC Did NOT Appreciate Teamsters' President's Reminder About Members in Her...
WATCH: Disgusting, Unhinged Racist Sunny Hostin Tries to Shame Brittany Mahomes for Liking...

Uncommitted Movement Won’t Endorse Kamala Harris, but Don’t Vote for Anyone Else

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Despite what delusional Nancy Pelosi believes, Kamala Harris did not win an open primary. She was coronated after Joe Biden was forced out of the race by the Democrat elite, including Pelosi. The Democrats held a performative primary, and Biden was the only choice on the ballot. He garnered 14 million votes. Harris got zero. But coming in a respectable second was the write-in candidate, "Uncommitted." These were Democrats who just couldn't commit to voting for Biden as long as he was helping prolong the genocide in Gaza by supplying Israel with military aid.

Advertisement

There even sprung up something called the Uncommitted National Movement made up of Democrats who were threatening to stay home on Election Day rather than vote for a Democrat who wasn't able to stand up to Benjamin Netanyahu and broker a ceasefire.

As we reported Wednesday, the leadership of the Teamsters wimped out and decided not to endorse a candidate this time around, even though a poll of the union membership showed them in favor of Donald Trump two-to-one.

The Uncommitted Movement also has decided not to endorse a candidate, although they don't want you voting for Donald Trump or being fooled into throwing away your vote for some third-party loser.

In other words, hold your nose and vote for Harris.

Recommended

THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You know every single one of them is voting for Harris.

They had a tantrum and sat outside the Democratic National Convention protesting that because the DNC had the parents of a Hamas hostage speak a Palestinian should be given equal time at the podium. That hostage has since been executed, by the way.

Advertisement

So yes, they're endorsing Harris, even though she's been at Genocide Joe's side right through the Hamas war.

Hey, Uncommitted, vote for Trump to accelerate the elimination of Hamas, which is the real enemy here … right?

***

Tags: ENDORSEMENT GAZA GENOCIDE ISRAEL PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Has TX Law License SUSPENDED
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says This Election Is Best Example of Why We’re Afraid of DEI
Brett T.
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'GRANDMA KILLER': Emails Show Cuomo PERSONALLY Altered COVID Nursing Home Death Numbers and LIED About It
Amy Curtis
King of Cringe Tim Walz Gets Absolutely Obliterated for Lame Haircut Selfie With VERY Un-Diverse Cabinet
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement