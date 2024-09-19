Excuse Us, but WHAT?! Watch Nancy Pelosi Straight Up Lies About Kamala Winning an Open Primary (WATCH)

We get it. Politicians lie all the time. But there was a period where they'd at least try to hide the lies or couch them in ways that made it not so obvious they were full of crap.

Advertisement

But now they're lying openly and brazenly because the media won't challenge them and their voters will still loyally pull the lever.

Here's Nancy Pelosi, who wins for the most egregious lie of the week, saying Kamala Harris won an open primary after Joe Biden was pushed out of the race.

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi is just straight up lying now claiming Democrats had an open primary after Joe Biden was pressured to step out of the race



She’s claiming Kamala Harris won the open primary



Not one person voted for Kamala Harris to be the 2024 nominee



pic.twitter.com/pIrZ8po0xd — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 18, 2024

Now, it's possible billions of us have collective amnesia and forgot the open primary happened.

It's also possible this writer will be the next Queen of England (and we like those odds better).

But the reality is this: the Democrats staged a coup to oust Biden and installed Kamala Harris.

There was no primary, open or otherwise.

And they call themselves the 'defenders of democracy.'

The level of deception is borderline criminal.



Also why is an 84 year old still in congress??? — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) September 18, 2024

Her voters keep putting her back there.

Lying is the only tool at the democrats disposal.



Everyone of them must be removed from any postion of authority. — Giovanni Marsolis 🥅🏒🇺🇸🇮🇹🍕 (@Just_Gio_NYTX) September 18, 2024

They absolutely should be.

They shouldn't be elected to local dog catcher.

Their lies are becoming unhinged. They know the media will never call them out and their supporters are either committed communist revolutionaries or village idiots. They either don’t care or just believe everything these criminals tell them. — Penelopesire (@Penelopesire1) September 18, 2024

Bingo.

She would never have won had they actually had a democratic process — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) September 18, 2024

Nope.

And pretty much any other Democrat would be leading Trump right now, instead of neck and neck (and on track to lose).

Oh well.

Worst part is knowing how many will believe it. — USAF SP Veteran…🇺🇸✝️🏈🇮🇱🔫 (@kennymac1964) September 18, 2024

So, so many.

How many votes did comrade harris get?



ZERO



That means there was no election and there was no primary. She's lying her vodka-soaked pants suit off...again. — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

It's what she does best.

They think you're so stupid. https://t.co/M1rljamW9M — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) September 19, 2024

They sure do.

The Democrats cannot allow the people to make decisions. https://t.co/4AQMSSnhrz — Kokomojoe (@Kokomojoe5) September 19, 2024

The people might make the 'wrong' choice.

But democracy. Or something.

This is a lie. She is a lying evil woman! #VoteHerOut https://t.co/NZAWjYRn8T — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) September 18, 2024

She sure is.

Pelosi has gone from being angry there was no primary process after she shoved Joe out....to insisting that there was one...and Kamala won it. https://t.co/96zwu08s7g — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) September 19, 2024

And the person interviewing her doesn't challenge it. At all.