Glenn Greenwald Wishes He Had Old Clips of Rachel Maddow Talking About Dick Cheney

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 19, 2024

It's no surprise that Stephen Colbert is totally in the tank for the Democrats, but he certainly doesn't try to hide the fact when he has on a guest like Rachel Maddow with whom he can commiserate, i.e., drool all over Kamala Harris

In some minor news from Wednesday, we got another letter — this one from 111 former Republican national security officials explaining why they were voting for Harris. Yes, it's the next "51 former intelligence officials" on Hunter Biden's laptop or "16 Nobel prize-winning economists" warning how the world economy will suffer if Donald Trump is reelected.

"… and choosing a side. Congrats."

Maddow and Colbert were marveling over the broad coalition that Harris had created, ranging from Dick Cheney to AOC. What does it say that so many Republicans seem to be endorsing Harris?

Well, to Glenn Greenwald, it just says they're a bunch of Uniparty hypocrites. Just watch this love-fest:

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
What was it The Hill reported? Cheney, who was once the GOP's Darth Vader, is now Luke Skywalker.

If only Trump had truly drained the swamp like he promised during his first term.

Exactly. And all the way out to Wyoming … don't forget Liz Cheney.

It's the Democratic hive mind. Colbert could appear as a guest on Maddow's show and they could have the exact same conversation again. 

As someone said again, a candidate who attracts both Dick Cheney and AOC is not someone you want to vote for, let alone take seriously.

***

