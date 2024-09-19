Glenn Greenwald Wishes He Had Old Clips of Rachel Maddow Talking About Dick Cheney

It's no surprise that Stephen Colbert is totally in the tank for the Democrats, but he certainly doesn't try to hide the fact when he has on a guest like Rachel Maddow with whom he can commiserate, i.e., drool all over Kamala Harris

In some minor news from Wednesday, we got another letter — this one from 111 former Republican national security officials explaining why they were voting for Harris. Yes, it's the next "51 former intelligence officials" on Hunter Biden's laptop or "16 Nobel prize-winning economists" warning how the world economy will suffer if Donald Trump is reelected.

Very clear and tough letter from 111 former GOP nat-security officials, on why they're voting for Harris.



(Some of them have already come out for her; a debut for some; most of them are recognizable names.)



Will this "matter"? Who knows. But they're standing up and choosing a… pic.twitter.com/qzAmMqzLoN — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 18, 2024

"… and choosing a side. Congrats."

Maddow and Colbert were marveling over the broad coalition that Harris had created, ranging from Dick Cheney to AOC. What does it say that so many Republicans seem to be endorsing Harris?

Well, to Glenn Greenwald, it just says they're a bunch of Uniparty hypocrites. Just watch this love-fest:

I'd like to know the definition of the "bipartisan ruling class DC establishment," please.



Sure, no problem: pic.twitter.com/4yLaL03KTI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2024

I wish there were clips of Rachel Maddow's "Air America" show during the Bush administration - a show I went on often - to hear what she was saying about people like Dick Cheney and Reagan officials (exactly what she says about Trump every day) to understand how rotted this is. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2024

What was it The Hill reported? Cheney, who was once the GOP's Darth Vader, is now Luke Skywalker.

If only Trump had truly drained the swamp like he promised during his first term.

Remember when Steven Colbert used to mock people like Steven Colbert? — e. (@lnTransit) September 19, 2024

So she means… Establishment vs anti-establishment pic.twitter.com/hGLIcjTlNT — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) September 19, 2024

It’s pretty insane that Dick Cheney and AOC could be rooting for the same candidate.



It does certainly seem about protecting one’s personal interests above the nation’s tbh. 🤔 — Rachel V (@RachelVT42) September 19, 2024

The elites are very scared — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) September 19, 2024

And those two people have opinions that people should follow?



Dick Cheney and AOC? Really... that should immediately make anyone in that thought bubble go, "Wait a minute... something isn't right." — The Sicilian Irish Robot (@misteryrobozo) September 19, 2024

These two deserve each other. — NM (@NoNoNikkiNo) September 19, 2024

If “Revenge of the Nerds” was a late night talk show this would be it. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) September 19, 2024

Are these two brothers? — JK (@JustinKhouryFit) September 19, 2024

This unprecedented coalition is so broad it extends all the way from southern Maryland to northern Virginia. — Jonathan Cab (@shadowcrewtroll) September 19, 2024

Exactly. And all the way out to Wyoming … don't forget Liz Cheney.

The highlight of the interview was when Rachel let out a giant fart, and Stephen took a deep inhale, commenting on the incredible aromatic complexity of the bouquet. — OneStepThisSide (@onestepthiside) September 19, 2024

To imagine that an unbroken “number line” exists on a spectrum between Dick Cheney and AOC to form a “Harris Coalition” could not be more oblivious to reality. — Tinou (@Tinou8888) September 19, 2024

All this tells me is that the establishment doesn’t want someone in office who will rock their boat. Neocons, all of them! — Angela (@MissSipLady) September 19, 2024

The Swamp, of course. — Selvarin (@selvarin) September 19, 2024

Wait, these are two different people? 🤣 — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) September 19, 2024

It's the Democratic hive mind. Colbert could appear as a guest on Maddow's show and they could have the exact same conversation again.

As someone said again, a candidate who attracts both Dick Cheney and AOC is not someone you want to vote for, let alone take seriously.

