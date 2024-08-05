Can We Get an Update From These 16 Nobel Economists Biden Cited to Warn About Trump?

Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on August 05, 2024
Meme

Everybody remembers the "51 former intelligence community members signed a letter calling stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as likely being part of a Russian disinformation campaign." We all know that attempt to blame a factual story on a "Russian misinformation campaign designed to interfere with the election" ironically turned out to be a misinformation campaign designed to interfere with the election

Earlier this summer we had the sequel: "16 Nobel Prize-winning economists endorse Biden because Trump's plan would cause a recession." 

Sixteen Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter on Tuesday warning that the U.S. and world economy will suffer if Republican presidential Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidential election in November. 

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is "vastly superior" to Trump's, the former Republican president seeking a second term.

The economists say Trump's economic plans would reignite inflation, in part because of his pledge to impose stiffer tariffs on Chinese imports, which they say will hike prices on many goods bought by U.S. consumers.

When Biden was still the Democrat running against Donald Trump the White House was pushing the story: 

And we all know what's happened since Biden and Harris took office. Combined that with today's economic news and somebody needs to get these economists on the record once again: 

This aged just great!

And now we know that Biden's senior economic adviser has quit that job to go work for the Harris campaign. Remember that the next time Kamala tries to distance herself from "Bidenomics."

The Left's definitely workshopping a way to blame Biden's messes on Trump... and climate change of course.

