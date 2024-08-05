Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him...
Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes...
Kamala Spoke Publicly Without a Script…and What a Disaster It Was
OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked...
Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock...
Biden and Harris' Recent Brags About What Bidenomics 'Cured' Aged Horribly in Record...
He's DEAD, Jim. DEAD! Mollie Hemingway's Dunk on Doug Emhoff for Old Tweet...
Richard Grenell's Response to Kamala ACCIDENTALLY Using Tax Dollars to Fund the Taliban...
'Who Tweeted This'? Biden's Birthday Pic for Obama Sure Looks Familiar
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Sen. Laphonza Butler Says Voters Should Consider Kamala's Flip Flops a Sign She's...
'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC
All I Am Saying ... Is Give Vance a Chance
Bassem Youssef Proves American Hospitality was Misplaced with VILE Tweet to Rep. Brian...

'Resigned in Disgrace? Nope!' Guess Where Biden's Senior Economic Adviser Is Going Next

Doug P.  |  11:58 AM on August 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

More than three and a half years into the Biden-Harris presidency which is now the "leadership" duo of Harris-Whoever, average Americans are struggling to afford groceries and gas, and now the markets are taking a hit along with everybody's retirement account:

Advertisement

Add it all up and after years of gaslighting and other BS about how great "Bidenomics" has been, the White House's chief economic adviser is leaving: 

Is Biden's senior econ guy leaving because of all the failure? Of course not: 

Well that makes perfect sense!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So, if you want more of the kind of economic utopia you've experienced in the last nearly four years, make sure to vote for Kamala Harris!

The timing on this announcement couldn't be more incredible. Get this in a GOP ad quickly! The material writes itself on an hourly basis at this point.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him Look Like a Kamala Supporter
Sam J.
OMG-LOL! Mary Katharine Ham EMBARRASSES WaPo and Jenn Rubin with Screenshot of Leaked Kamala/VP Headline
Sam J.
Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Did NOT Age Well! Kamala HQ Dragged SPECTACULARLY for Tweet Mocking Trump's Stock Market Crash Prediction
Sam J.
He's DEAD, Jim. DEAD! Mollie Hemingway's Dunk on Doug Emhoff for Old Tweet Crying About Dobbs Is SAVAGE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement