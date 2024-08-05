'Resigned in Disgrace? Nope!' Guess Where Biden's Senior Economic Adviser Is Going Next

More than three and a half years into the Biden-Harris presidency which is now the "leadership" duo of Harris-Whoever, average Americans are struggling to afford groceries and gas, and now the markets are taking a hit along with everybody's retirement account:

"We have never been down 1,000+ points — EVER, not even intraday — on the Nasdaq."#KAMALACRASH pic.twitter.com/iCXN83vOkQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

Charles Payne: “What you're seeing right now in the stock market is what Americans have been feeling for the last three years. It’s just a manifestation of it right now.”



Well said @cvpayne.pic.twitter.com/kCzetYAC3o — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2024

Add it all up and after years of gaslighting and other BS about how great "Bidenomics" has been, the White House's chief economic adviser is leaving:

Biden’s Senior Economic Advisor has stepped down #MacroEdge — MacroEdge (@MacroEdgeRes) August 5, 2024

Is Biden's senior econ guy leaving because of all the failure? Of course not:

Finally resigned in disgrace? Nope, just shifted to the Harris campaign. https://t.co/8RhvFSFE9G — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 5, 2024

Well that makes perfect sense!

Biden economic adviser Gene Sperling is heading over to the Harris campaign. Biden's statement: pic.twitter.com/wTECFlY7jy — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 5, 2024

So, if you want more of the kind of economic utopia you've experienced in the last nearly four years, make sure to vote for Kamala Harris!

Couldn't pick a better day to tout how great your team has done on the economy

Another reminder these are Harris policies https://t.co/2ThCxrLJ3l — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 5, 2024

As the stock market crashes, the guy behind Bidenomics announces he's headed to advise Kamala.



Want another four years of not being able to afford groceries or a house? Vote Democrat. https://t.co/cR2n25d3CD — Cody Sargent (@codydsargent) August 5, 2024

The timing on this announcement couldn't be more incredible. Get this in a GOP ad quickly! The material writes itself on an hourly basis at this point.