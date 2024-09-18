Springfield Woman Talking About 'All Our Immigration Friends' Bullies Someone Out of Frame

This one is more just for fun. CNN's Jim Acosta, who was talking about the "conspiracy fallout" leading to (overseas) bomb threat hoaxes connected to the stories of the impact of the dumping of 20,000 Haitian immigrants into the Springfield, Ohio town of 58,000. There were plenty of great memes of Donald Trump rescuing cats and ducks, but the media certainly didn't think it was funny.

Acosta had on as a guest Springfield resident Casey Rollins, executive director and board president of St. Vincent de Paul of Springfield, who said that "all our immigration friends" are "ours to care for" once they hit our shores. Well, they're not exactly hitting our shores — they're flying from around the world to Mexico and then stepping over the southern border, tens of thousands a month.

We thought you might get some amusement out of her chat with Acosta, but the best part is when CNN "loses the connection" when someone doesn't respect Rollins' private time with Acosta and both his viewers.

CNN brought on a guest from Springfield who said "all our immigration friends in America, once they are on our shores, they are ours to care for."



The segment then ends when somebody enters her shot pic.twitter.com/sORL9qZOAl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

Looks like she’s all about care and compassion - except for the poor guy in her own home who’s in BIG TROUBLE for interrupting her segment on love and kindness! 😂 — Cinnamon (@cinnamonyoga) September 18, 2024

She must be with one of the charities cashing in on the immigrants — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥🇮🇱 (@StopTheCoup2020) September 18, 2024

Really? How many has she housed? — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) September 18, 2024

Then send them to wealthy communities like Martha's Vineyard. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) September 18, 2024

Hey — the people of Martha's Vineyard gave those 49 illegal immigrants a warm welcome before shipping them off to a military base in less than 24 hours.

How many does she have in her house? — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) September 18, 2024

That's Tim Walz in a wig, though. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 18, 2024

I wonder how many people that they had to talk to before finding her. — Valerie McE🇺🇸🌵 (@mc_v64) September 18, 2024

CNN's producers probably did like ABC debate moderate David Muir and called the city manager and asked who they should contact.

Let them be hers to care for thank you. — Sonoran Stoic (@SonoranStoic) September 18, 2024

When she says “ours” to care for, what she really means is “yours” to care for. — Snot Face ™ (@RealSnotFace) September 18, 2024

CNN always has these people on who claim wildly lofty credentials, yet are just normal Americans who, like many of us, don’t have it all together, but pretend to have it all together so people will be duped into listening to them. — Constitution Cronies (@1787Cronies) September 18, 2024

Is she getting paid ? Is it her line of work to “take care” of illegal aliens? You bet it is. Half of her organization funding comes from government sources. — Trumpster_007 (@Trumpster_007) September 18, 2024

Liberal lunatic white women are a stain on our society and they literally turn their husbands gay and weak. — Frostedsleet Censured (@FCensured) September 18, 2024

Was that her lucky husband or an illegal immigrant she's been putting up in her spare room?

