Springfield Woman Talking About 'All Our Immigration Friends' Bullies Someone Out of Frame

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 18, 2024
Townhall Media

This one is more just for fun. CNN's Jim Acosta, who was talking about the "conspiracy fallout" leading to (overseas) bomb threat hoaxes connected to the stories of the impact of the dumping of 20,000 Haitian immigrants into the Springfield, Ohio town of 58,000. There were plenty of great memes of Donald Trump rescuing cats and ducks, but the media certainly didn't think it was funny. 

Acosta had on as a guest Springfield resident Casey Rollins, executive director and board president of St. Vincent de Paul of Springfield, who said that "all our immigration friends" are "ours to care for" once they hit our shores. Well, they're not exactly hitting our shores — they're flying from around the world to Mexico and then stepping over the southern border, tens of thousands a month.

We thought you might get some amusement out of her chat with Acosta, but the best part is when CNN "loses the connection" when someone doesn't respect Rollins' private time with Acosta and both his viewers.

Hey — the people of Martha's Vineyard gave those 49 illegal immigrants a warm welcome before shipping them off to a military base in less than 24 hours.

CNN's producers probably did like ABC debate moderate David Muir and called the city manager and asked who they should contact.

Was that her lucky husband or an illegal immigrant she's been putting up in her spare room?

***

Tags: CNN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JIM ACOSTA OHIO

