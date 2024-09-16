Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All Springfield Bomb Threats Are HOAXES

Well, would you look at this. The supposed bomb-threats in Springfield, Ohio -- ya know, the ones Donald Trump and J.D. Vance allegedly inspired -- are all hoaxes. From overseas.

JUST IN: Ohio governor says all 33 bomb threats against Springfield, Ohio have been hoaxes that are coming from overseas.



Just another media-fueled hoax.



Governor Mike DeWine said the threats are coming from "one particular country."



"33 separate bomb threats, each one of… pic.twitter.com/JHXQqBOAEe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

Gee. Remember which political leader recently endorsed Kamala Harris? We do.

33 threats, 33 hoaxes, 0 apologies.



Can someone explain how that works? — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 16, 2024

ORANGE MAN BAD. That's how it works.

Funny how the Democrats and MSM always default to blaming Trump before any investigation takes place — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) September 16, 2024

Funny in a bitterly ironic sort of way.

Will there be an apology? Doubtful. The narrative is more important to them than the truth.



The media's credibility is bankrupt. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) September 16, 2024

There will never be an apology. NEVER.

Everything with the media is a hoax — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 16, 2024

This will be added to the 'very fine people' and 'bloodbath' lies Kamala Harris and Tim Walz repeat on the campaign trail.

FINALLY someone comes out and makes it clear something’s a hoax, instead of just never following up and allowing the bs to continue. https://t.co/2DInGcHX69 — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) September 16, 2024

FINALLY.

Total shocker.

Not.

This won't stop them from repeating this narrative over and over and over and over again. https://t.co/YgVtKS1nGo — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 16, 2024

Nope. It will be a campaign ad for Kamala Harris by the week's end.

The media will completely ignore that every single bomb threat was a hoax. Every. Single. One.



Facts will get zero air time.



Instead, they’ll bring on some dingleberry to claim it’s Trump’s fault another leftist tried to kill him.



Oh, and it goes without saying they won’t… https://t.co/fqNcUveaIq — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 16, 2024

Facts will get ZERO air time.

All of those “MAGA bomb threats” to Springfield, Ohio originated overseas but don’t expect most on the left to acknowledge that they’ve been feeding into a literal foreign misinformation psy-op, most of them likely won’t even acknowledge it wasn’t MAGA



pic.twitter.com/BdAWkYvNXr — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 16, 2024

It will forever be MAGA, facts be damned.

ALL 33 bomb threats made into Springfield, OH were hoaxes committed NOT by MAGA but by people OVERSEAS. https://t.co/fbsKPZzMzx — I Know Nothing - Waiting for The Games To Begin. (@PACTstopcrt) September 16, 2024

And we will likely never know which country/countries they came from.

Looking forward to the avalanche of corrections, apologies, context pieces in legacy media which went with the “Trump and Vance caused bomb threats.” Please respond below with links. I worry I won’t be able to keep up with them solo. https://t.co/s1nfyjQUbu — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 16, 2024

There will be no avalanches. Don't hold your breath.