Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All Springfield Bomb Threats Are HOAXES

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, would you look at this. The supposed bomb-threats in Springfield, Ohio -- ya know, the ones Donald Trump and J.D. Vance allegedly inspired -- are all hoaxes. From overseas.

Gee. Remember which political leader recently endorsed Kamala Harris? We do.

ORANGE MAN BAD. That's how it works.

Funny in a bitterly ironic sort of way.

There will never be an apology. NEVER.

This will be added to the 'very fine people' and 'bloodbath' lies Kamala Harris and Tim Walz repeat on the campaign trail.

FINALLY.

Total shocker.

Not.

Nope. It will be a campaign ad for Kamala Harris by the week's end.

Facts will get ZERO air time.

It will forever be MAGA, facts be damned.

And we will likely never know which country/countries they came from.

There will be no avalanches. Don't hold your breath.

Tags: BOMB THREAT DONALD TRUMP MEDIA OHIO HAITIANS

