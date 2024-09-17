'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric

As you know, there was a second attempt to assassinate Donald Trump Sunday, and since then, the mainstream media has been trying to spin it as Trump is to blame for all of his inflammatory rhetoric. The guy's going to get himself killed because he just keeps asking for it. As we reported earlier, the Trump campaign "broke out every receipt in the world," publishing links to all of the outrageous statements by Democrats, just as Joe Biden saying, "Trump is a genuine threat to this nation ... He's literally a threat to everything America stands for." Rep. Dan Goldman went on TV and said that Trump "is destructive to our democracy... and he has to be eliminated."

Two days after the second assassination attempt, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" brought on Jon Lemire to talk about Trump's long history of inflammatory rhetoric, including his threat that there'd be a "bloodbath" if Joe Biden were reelected.

First, the whole "bloodbath" hoax which dominated the media for a week has been debunked, and second, Trump didn't call all Mexicans "rapists" (although plenty of rapists and murderers have found their way across the border since 2021).

But for Lemire to say "there's simply no comparison" to what has been said by the other side is ridiculous. As we said before, the Trump campaign put out an extensive list of Trump being called an "existential threat." How about Rep. Stacey Plaskett saying that Trump "needs to be shot … stopped." And this is the same side that flipped out over Sarah Palin's "crosshairs" map.

This is very much a comparison, if not a deluge from the Left about Trump being a threat that must be stopped.

They’re such professionals with this that they can keep a straight face the entire time! It’s for the best of the American public that he get that out there 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 — CJ (@CSexton1224) September 17, 2024

Trump's "bloodbath" line taken out of context? That must have taken seconds to verify.

@CommunityNotes @msnbc context of the bloodbath comment was referring to damage to the auto industry due to lack of US protection. @JonLemire is irresponsible in this comment. — David Daniels (@MAGA4Life13) September 17, 2024

It's so astounding that these leftists can engage is such incediery rhetoric, lying in order to put alarming words in the mouth of their political opponents, and then blame their opponents for the words they put in their opponents mouths. What's the name for that? A Lie-cusation? — Dan Quakkelaar (@quakkelaar) September 17, 2024

So Hillary wants @JonLemire arrested for spreading misinformation? — Eddie from Acworth (@eddyfromacworth) September 17, 2024

MSNBC is the news version of the "View". — Truth Abides (@Truth_Abides) September 17, 2024

That's true.

They're not stopping, not even slowing. Their candidate

is a disaster, they have less than two months. If anything, they'll be turning it up. They need him gone. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) September 17, 2024

They have no shame, honor or integrity. They’re emboldened and don’t care that we know what they’re doing — Red Center OP (@Chicago_obwan01) September 17, 2024

Apparently, none of those folks have mirrors in their houses — Durham’s Conscience (@ColinMuehlenka1) September 17, 2024

Two days after another assassination attempt … let's turn up the temperature some more.

***