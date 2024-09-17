How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
Scientific American Endorses Kamala Harris for all the Science She'd Bring
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump...
LOL! New Jersey's X Account Wins the Internet With Possible New State Motto
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings...
Democrats Use IVF As a Political Football: Despicable Senate Dems Block Rick Scott's...
Fake Liberal 'Bomb Threat' Hoax Blows Up: CNN Heads Explode!
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and...
Tell Us Something We DON'T KNOW: The Hill Says Democrats Believe Kamala Harris...
JD Vance Shuts Hillary Clinton DOWN for Pushing to Jail Americans Over Speech...
David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...

'Bloodbath': MSNBC's Jon Lemire Reports on Donald Trump's Incendiary Rhetoric

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 17, 2024
Twitchy

As you know, there was a second attempt to assassinate Donald Trump Sunday, and since then, the mainstream media has been trying to spin it as Trump is to blame for all of his inflammatory rhetoric. The guy's going to get himself killed because he just keeps asking for it. As we reported earlier, the Trump campaign "broke out every receipt in the world," publishing links to all of the outrageous statements by Democrats, just as Joe Biden saying, "Trump is a genuine threat to this nation ... He's literally a threat to everything America stands for." Rep. Dan Goldman went on TV and said that Trump "is destructive to our democracy... and he has to be eliminated."

Advertisement

Two days after the second assassination attempt, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" brought on Jon Lemire to talk about Trump's long history of inflammatory rhetoric, including his threat that there'd be a "bloodbath" if Joe Biden were reelected.

First, the whole "bloodbath" hoax which dominated the media for a week has been debunked, and second, Trump didn't call all Mexicans "rapists" (although plenty of rapists and murderers have found their way across the border since 2021).

But for Lemire to say "there's simply no comparison" to what has been said by the other side is ridiculous. As we said before, the Trump campaign put out an extensive list of Trump being called an "existential threat." How about Rep. Stacey Plaskett saying that Trump "needs to be shot … stopped." And this is the same side that flipped out over Sarah Palin's "crosshairs" map.

This is very much a comparison, if not a deluge from the Left about Trump being a threat that must be stopped.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Trump's "bloodbath" line taken out of context? That must have taken seconds to verify.

That's true.

Advertisement

Two days after another assassination attempt … let's turn up the temperature some more.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP MORNING JOE MSNBC RHETORIC BLOODBATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced Technological Surveillance
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
Brett T.
Peter Doocy Asks KJP How Many More Times She's Going to Call Trump a 'Threat'
Brett T.
WATCH: Partisan Hack David Muir Doing MAJOR Damage Control As His Show Ratings Tank Following Debate
Amy Curtis
Amid Lawsuit, Media Share Images of OceanGate Submersible Wreckage on Ocean Floor
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement