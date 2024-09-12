Donald Trump Says There Will Be No Third Debate

Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
Brett T.  |  5:40 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Originally, the plan was to have three presidential debates — between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The Biden camp insisted that any debates be held on a network friendly to him, such as CNN and ABC (we saw how that worked out), that there be no audience, and that the opponent's microphone be turned off while the candidate was speaking (a rule the Harris campaign desperately tried to get ABC News to change, depriving her of her "I'm speaking" moment). Fox News offered to host a debate with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, but Kamala Harris wouldn't agree to it, so it ended up being a Trump town hall hosted by Sean Hannity.

Trump has said on Truth Social that there will be no third debate. What do you think?

We're not sure what to think. It probably would have been best for Trump to say nothing — now the Harris campaign will call him chicken after "losing" that three-on-one ABC News debate. Ken Gardner's no Trump fan, but we like his thinking:

Although ABC's moderators fact-checked only Donald Trump during the debate, some things the media flagged as false (such as taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for incarcerated illegals) are now being reported as true, or as the New York Times has reported, needing context.

We'd guess that's the prevailing feeling among Trump supporters. Again, people were talking more about the moderators and less about the issues after the debate, and that's not a good sign.

She's refused once. Make her refuse again.

That we'd love to see.

Polls seem to show that independents trended with Republicans during the debate itself. It wasn't the disaster that the mainstream media is making it out to be.

***

 

Tags: DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

