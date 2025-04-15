Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem
Trump to Sign Presidential Memo Preventing Illegals From Collecting Social Security Benefits

Brett T. | 3:40 PM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy

To conclude Tuesday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that later in the afternoon, President Donald Trump would be signing a presidential memorandum preventing illegal aliens from accessing Social Security benefits. Now, we've been assured by leftists that illegal aliens pay into Social Security (using what Social Security numbers we don't know) but don't reap any of the benefits, so essentially they are subsidizing the retirement of American citizens. 

Then what was that Jackson Hewitt employee doing outside the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City back in March, offering tax preparation services to illegal immigrants and promising tax returns worth as much as $14,000, even if the filing alien was unemployed?

This shouldn't take a presidential memo.

The post continues:

➡️ Medicare and Medicaid fraud

WE NEED ARRESTS!

It's about time. 

Congress? Are they still around?

All it took was a new president. We'll have more on this later.

***

