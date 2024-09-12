Here's the NY Times' Ruling on Trump's Factual Debate Claim About Kamala Harris

During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump said this about something Kamala Harris would like to do with taxpayer dollars:

During the presidential debate Tuesday, former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on her support for taxpayer-funded medical care for transgender individuals. “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” Trump said. “This is a radical left liberal that would do this.” The comment was the only mention of the LGBTQ+ community on the debate stage.

The New York Times is the latest outlet to cover themselves in more "fact-checker" glory (though it smells like something else).

The ruling on Trump's claim? "Needs context." The context? Well, pretty much exactly what Trump said:

"Needs context: the context is yes she said that exactly." Lol pic.twitter.com/ziK3TxegbI — Duffyevsky ☦ 🇷🇺 (@TheIllegit) September 12, 2024

Hey, New York Times, "needs context" in this case could have been shortened to "TRUE."

Several media outlets got this wrong so instead of just admitting that Trump was correct they hedge on "context" https://t.co/s45S3LzsZN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2024

It's good to be a Democrat candidate! You can say things, and then a couple years later when those become politically inconvenient, just claim you either no longer believe that or it's not part of your campaign platform, and the media will say "good enough for us!"

>Context leads to the same conclusion https://t.co/JKcG1Ve1QB — Mac Diarmada (@teh_Robbie) September 12, 2024

-ok well she said it a long time ago actually not a big deal https://t.co/8utAyn658U — Griffin (@MylesHive) September 12, 2024

As always there's this reminder: No matter how much you loathe the media, it's not enough.