Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
Donald Trump Says There Will Be No Third Debate
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House...
Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's...
They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in...
GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom...
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular...
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions...
WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking G...
After Ignoring Biden's Issues, Absolute Potato Brian Stelter Wants the Press to Scrutinize...
So, NOW You Can Define a Woman? Joe Biden's Intern REALLY Eff'd Up...

Here's the NY Times' Ruling on Trump's Factual Debate Claim About Kamala Harris

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on September 12, 2024
meme

During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump said this about something Kamala Harris would like to do with taxpayer dollars:

During the presidential debate Tuesday, former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on her support for taxpayer-funded medical care for transgender individuals.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” Trump said. “This is a radical left liberal that would do this.”

The comment was the only mention of the LGBTQ+ community on the debate stage.

Advertisement

The New York Times is the latest outlet to cover themselves in more "fact-checker" glory (though it smells like something else). 

The ruling on Trump's claim? "Needs context." The context? Well, pretty much exactly what Trump said:

Hey, New York Times, "needs context" in this case could have been shortened to "TRUE."

It's good to be a Democrat candidate! You can say things, and then a couple years later when those become politically inconvenient, just claim you either no longer believe that or it's not part of your campaign platform, and the media will say "good enough for us!"

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

As always there's this reminder: No matter how much you loathe the media, it's not enough.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's Lines
Brett T.
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
ArtistAngie
HOO BOY! Newly Released Data Collected in Real-Time During Presidential Debate DISASTROUS for Kamala
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate Sam J.
Advertisement